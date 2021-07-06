MEXC Global Welcomes Kishu Inu (KISHU) To Its Innovation Zone

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Global , a leading exchange for spot and derivatives trading, is delighted to add Kishu Inu (KISHU) to the Innovation Zone under the KISHU/USDT trading pair. Deposits and withdrawals for the newly listed token opened on June 27, while KISHU/USDT trading commenced on June 28 at around noon (UTC).



KISHU Deposit and Trading Contest

To celebrate the new listing, the Kishu Inu team rolled out a KISHU Deposit and Trading Contest on MEXC, with prizes totalling an outstanding 6 trillion KISHU.

Participants in the Deposit contest which ended on the 1st of July 2021 had chances to win from a 3 Trillion KISHU prize pool. To participate, users simply had to deposit no less than 20,000,000,000 KISHU for the chance to share a 3 trillion KISHU total prize pool, disbursed proportionally to each individual’s net deposit amount.

Meanwhile, the KISHU Trading contest offered users 3 trillion KISHU in prize money. It ranked participants based on their trading volume, so users who traded the largest KISHU volume (min 8,000 USDT) shared a 2.3 trillion grand prize pool. KISHU rewards issuance was directly in proportion to each user’s trading volume, as shown in the table below.

Rank Prize (KISHU) Cumulative Min. Trading Vol. (USDT) 1st 800,000,000,000 60,000 2nd 500,000,000,000 40,000 3rd 300,000,000,000 20,000 4-10th 100,000,000,000 / each 8,000

What’s more, all KISHU traders (except the top ten winners) also had the opportunity to earn prizes for participation. Traders were required to meet a minimum trading volume of 400 USDT to be eligible to share a 700,000,000,000 KISHU prize pool.

Based on the large number of participants and also on the extremely good feedback received by the MEXC team, existing users are already awaiting for upcoming similar opportunities. They’ve shared their interest to invite friends as new users to also deposit and participate, thus increasing chances in contests which can bring them consistent prizes.

The KISHU Euro Cup Prediction Campaign

Kishu has also introduced three rounds of Euro Cup prediction and pre-hype events designed to enhance awareness of the project to the broader crypto community. The campaign will leverage football legend Ronaldinho , who joined the Kishu project as an official brand ambassador on June 10, 2021.

The event has so far been very exciting and attracted many users, especially due to Ronaldinho’s massive influence as ambassador. Predict the finalists and the ultimate champion of EURO2020 here , to split a $2000 prize pool in KISHU!

Overall, participants stand to win $6000 worth of KISHU from the pre-hype prize pool and more prizes from the following Euro Cup prediction rounds:

Predict Semi-Finalists (8 teams, choose 4) Predict Finalists (4 teams, choose 2) Predict Champion (2 teams, choose 1)



A look at Kishu Inu: Dogecoin’s Big Brother

Launched in April 2021, Kishu Inu is the latest dog-themed token to enter the crypto market. The digital asset’s backers taunt it as Dogecoin’s big brother.

Kishu is a community-powered, fully decentralized project that redistributes 2% of each active user transaction to KISHU holders. This approach guarantees that users earn more rewards the more they actively use KISHU tokens, fostering increased community usage and a healthy distribution ecosystem.

KISHU is one of the fastest-growing DOGE-inspired tokens in the market, which include Shiba Inu and Underdog . On May 11, just a few weeks after the Kishu Inu project launch, KISHU rallied almost 250% in 24 hours to hit a price of $0.00000001.

The project boasts a fun and vibrant community, and its utility token is currently changing hands for $0.000000001935 as per the latest coingecko data. To purchase KISHU, crypto users simply need to deposit ETH, USDC, Dai, USDT, Wrapped BTC, or Wrapped ETH to MetaMask or any other ERC20 supported wallet.

The platform offers its Uniswap-powered decentralized exchange ( KISHU Swap ), which facilitates the swapping of any ERC20 token among token holders. KISHU Swap also serves as the foundation upon which various upcoming community development efforts will integrate new functionalities and features that deliver real-world utility to KISHU holders.

MEXC Global: The Future is Now

MEXC is a Singapore-based centralized exchange that ranks in the top 10 cryptocurrency trading platforms. The global exchange offers a wide range of services that include margin, futures, and derivatives trading while also giving users an intuitive and reliable UX/UI.

The platform’s native token, MX, which powers the entire MEXC ecosystem, currently has a market cap of $54,196,729, according to crypto data aggregator coingecko .

