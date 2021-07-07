Avere Beauty Offering Intense Pulsed Light Laser Treatments at its Med Spas in Pittsburgh

An industry leader in anti-aging treatments and beauty services in Pittsburgh has expanded its services.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Avere Beauty today announced that it is now offering Intense Pulsed Light Laser (IPL) treatments at its Med Spas in Pittsburgh.

"We're excited to offer IPL laser treatments," said Avere Beauty Business Director Frank Udavcak.

Udavcak explained that IPL laser treatments can treat age and sun spots, freckles, hyperpigmentation, broken capillaries, birthmarks, port wine stains, and more.

IPL laser treatments, according to Udavcak, use a handpiece to deliver a series of gentle pulses of intense pulsed light to the skin. The IPL penetrates the dermis, which is absorbed by the pigment and vascular irregularities in the skin's deeper tissue.

The treatment may last 15 – 30 minutes, depending on the size of the area treated. The sensation is similar to a snap of a rubber band on the skin. The treatment is virtually painless for most individuals, and a topical anesthetic cream may be applied to minimize any discomfort. Avere Beauty also uses Ultrasound Jelly to provide extra protection.

Udavcak went on to reveal that Avere Beauty uses a brand new laser with the latest technology.

"Our IPL laser or photo facial can improve the color and texture of your skin without surgery," Udavcak said.

For best results, it's recommended that patients receive four to six treatments approximately four weeks apart.

As for what it feels like, the feeling of an IPL photo facial, Udavcak said, has been compared to a rubber band snapping on your skin.

"While everyone's pain tolerance is different, we do offer topical Lidocaine and Ultrasound Jelly to absorb some of the heat and allow gliding," Udavcak said. "Avere Beauty tries to give you the most comfortable experience possible."

For more information, please visit www.averebeauty.com/blog and https://www.averebeauty.com/about-us.

About Avere Beauty

We are a group of clinicians and medical professionals, local to Pittsburgh, who believe in self-care, beauty, and confidence. At Avere Beauty, we believe you have the power to look as good as you feel. With our anti-aging treatments and beauty services, we offer you a chance to revitalize and refresh your looks.

Contact Details:

Lawrenceville Location:

3495 Butler Street

Suite G01

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

United States

Murrysville Location:

5100 Old William Penn Highway

STE 3

Export, PA 15632

United States