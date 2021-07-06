Avere Beauty Offers Botox Treatment at its Pittsburgh Med Spas

An industry leader in anti-aging treatments and beauty services has expanded its services in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study, the demand for Botox boomed during the pandemic. That’s why representatives with Avere Beauty are proud to announce that it offers Botox treatments at its Pittsburg med spas.

"This is a unique treatment that will help a lot of people," said Avere Beauty Business Director Frank Udavcak.

The study, from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, found that Botox injections became the most popular non-invasive cosmetic procedure in 2020, with 4.4 million procedures performed last year.

Udavcak explained that Botox treatment (https://www.averebeauty.com/botox) is noted primarily for the ability to reduce the appearance of facial wrinkles. They're also used to treat conditions such as neck spasms (cervical dystonia), excessive sweating (hyperhidrosis), an overactive bladder, and lazy eye. Botox treatment/injections may also help prevent chronic migraines.

Botox injections, according to Udavcak, block certain chemical signals from nerves, mostly signals that cause muscles to contract. The most common use of these injections is to temporarily relax the facial muscles that cause wrinkles in the forehead and around the eyes.

As for how Botox works, Botox is a neuromodulator (a form of botulinum toxin type A) that is injected into targeted treatment areas using an ultra-fine needle. It works by blocking the nerve signals needed for facial muscles to contract. It’s the repetitious contraction of facial muscles that causes expression lines and wrinkles.

Once injected, the neuromodulator relaxes the muscles and decreases their movement to reduce the appearance of lines or wrinkles in the area. Patients will see their results gradually over three to seven days following injection.

Udavcak went on to note that Botox can be used to address lines and wrinkles on a number of different facial areas, including the forehead, eye area (crow’s feet), and lip lines. It may also be injected to soften the dimpling of the chin.

Botox can also be injected into the muscles of the jaw to help alleviate pain from teeth grinding or TMJ or for a jaw slimming effect. Some of these treatment areas may be considered off-label.

