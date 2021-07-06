Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in Burglary One and Theft Two Offenses in the Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in Burglary One and Theft Two offenses that occurred in the Second District.

 

  • Theft Two: On Monday, May 3, 2021, at approximately 12:00 pm, the suspect entered a residential building in the 3600 block of M Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property and fled the scene. CCN: 21-057-146

 

  • Theft Two: On Saturday, May 15, 2021, at approximately 1:23 am, the suspect took property from the victim’s front porch in the 4300 block of Brandywine Street, Northwest. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 21-063-472

 

  • Theft Two: On Saturday, May 15, 2021, at approximately 9:11 am, the suspect entered the garage of a residence in the 4300 block of Alton Place, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property and fled the scene. CCN: 21-062-987

 

  • Theft Two: On Saturday, May 15, 2021, at approximately 12:45 pm, the suspect took property from the victim’s front porch in the 4300 block of Brandywine Street, Northwest. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 21-063-368

 

  • Burglary One: On Monday, July 5, 2021, at approximately 5:31 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence in the 2900 block of 29th Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-091-772

 

On Monday, July 5, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 56 year-old Marvin Davis, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

 

