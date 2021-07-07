Tony J. Selimi's New, thought-provoking and Inspiring Book, The Unfakeable Code® Wins Literary Titan Book Silver Award

"This is an inspiring, enjoyable, fast-moving book that shows you how to unlock your full power for unlimited success." Brian Tracy, Author

It takes a lot of courage to show your true self to someone else.”
— Tony J. Selimi
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Literary Titan Book Awards are awarded to books that have astounded and amazed them with unique writing styles, vivid worlds, complex characters, and original ideas. These books deserve extraordinary praise and we are proud to acknowledge the hard work, dedication, and imagination of Tony Jeton Selimi, a talented author, speaker, business consultant and transformational life coach on a heart-driven mission to educate, inspire and transform lives of one billion people.

Methodically researched and written by Tony Jeton Selimi, The Unfakeable Code®: Take Back Control, Lead Authentically and Live Freely on Your Terms' help you learn how to be true to yourself for a happier, less stressful and more authentic, mindful and successful way of living
It explores the destructive business, leadership, financial, relationship, psychological, and spiritual impact of living an inauthentic life – a problem that has become an ironic epidemic in a world that is more interconnected and informative than ever before. Empowering readers to come back into authentic living, leading, and loving, where old wounds can be healed and masks can be unveiled. A must-read book makes a compelling and scientific case for being more authentic at home, socially, and at work. It assists in harmonizing body-mind-heart intelligence to deal with any form of anxiety, conflict, stress and willfully create an inspired destiny. It's also been a hit among critics, too, with one recently writing, "The worldview developed here transcends science, dogma, and belief, giving readers a new way to reconnect with their true authentic self and Divine within."

"The worldview developed here transcends science, dogma and belief, giving readers a new code to reconnect with their true, authentic individual and the Divine within that knows how to take back control, lead authentically and live freely on your terms." Dr John Demartini, World Renown Human Behavior Expert, Philosopher and Founder of the Demartini Institute

Grace Masso gave the following five-star literary review for Readers' Favorite: "The Unfakeable Code®: Take Back Control, Lead Authentically and Live Freely on Your Terms by Tony Jeton Selimi instructs, motivates, inspires, and provides the tools readers need to transform their lives — and the word "transform" should be read in its strictest sense. In a world where people easily get used to "wearing masks," it is as easy to lose the sense of self, get disillusioned about who one really is, and be stuck in a life that doesn't befit one's deepest desires and dreams. The author writes about the strength of being authentic and explores the different ways in which the masks we wear trump our desire for growth and success. He proposes an actionable guide to usher readers on the path toward personal growth, freedom, and success."

About Tony Jeton Selimi

Born in 1969 in Gostivar, Republic of Northern Macedonia, Tony J. Selimi moved to London at the age of twenty. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, he went from living homeless and disadvantaged to an internationally recognized TEDx speaker transformational life coach, business consultant, and cognition expert specializing in human behaviour and leadership excellence. He co-created the 'Living My Illusion – The Truth Hurts' documentary, wrote several award-winning and bestselling books, and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development to help other people reach their aspirations and dreams.

Entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and people from all professions consult with him to get unstuck, clarify what they want, create an inspired vision, boost their confidence, increase their energy, heal their body-mind, and create a step by step plan that helps them unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and live fulfilled, authentically freely on their terms. Organizations seek Tony's expertise to dissolve behavioural issues and boost productivity, performance, and profits and improve strategy, morale, and overall employee well-being.

He is the winner of London SME's Most Visionary Entrepreneur of 2020 and has been featured on SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX reaching over 100 million people. To learn more about Tony J. Selimi, check out the author's official website: https://tonyselimi.com, where you can connect with the author directly or through their social media pages. Author Video: https://youtu.be/qVXJVIHB7-U

Guidebook (Motivation, Leadership, and Business, Psychology, Self-Help and Counselling, Mind, Body Spirit)

224 pages, hardcover
ISBN 978-3-99107-385-7
30.99 USD
Publication date: April 2021

Author available for interviews, private consults, speaking engagements, book signing tours, private training, film extras and other bookings, please contact Alma Stasel, TJS Cognition Ltd, Media Relations, E-mail: info@tonyselimi.com, Telephone: +442078285005

To request review copies by e-mail, please send an e-mail request to b.bendra@novum-publishing.co.uk or the office at office@novum-publishing.co.uk. And by phone, please call the office number: 0203 766 0850. To request review copies by post, please write to Bianca Bendra, novum publishing, Alpha House, 100 Borough High Street, London SE1 1LB

Learn how to be true to yourself for a happier, less stressful and more successful way of living by Reading The Unfakeable Code® By Tony Jeton Selimi

Tony J. Selimi's New, thought-provoking and Inspiring Book, The Unfakeable Code® Wins Literary Titan Book Silver Award

Born in 1969 in Gostivar, Republic of Northern Macedonia, Tony Jeton Selimi moved to London in 1990 at the age of 20 to find a haven from the civil war's atrocities in which he had to fight. From being sick, sexually abused and bullied as a child, living penniless on the streets feeling alone, broke and desperate, he went on to graduate from one of the top four UK engineering universities, excel in the corporate world and successfully delivers multi-billion-pound technology and people transformation programs. His equally harrowing and extraordinary life journey gave birth to a masterful global educator and a British Albanian visionary who is now an internationally renowned TEDx and Professional Speaker, Business Consultant Specialising in Human Behaviour, Emotional Intelligence and Self-Mastery. Thousands of people from all walks of life have sought his help to break through mental imprisonment, addictions, phobias, and limiting beliefs, so they awaken their inner leader, maximise their human potential, and reach higher personal, professional, and business achievements. Tony's integrated and holistic work is sought by Fortune 500 CEO's, Entrepreneurs, Scientists, Doctors, Royalty, Film and TV stars, and Politicians, to name a few. Organisations seek their help to clarify their vision, mindfully educate and empower their leaders, and instil mental health and well-being strategies to elevate the team's spirit, leading to increased productivity and performance and ultimately growing sales. As a seven-times international bestseller of his multi-award-winning books, A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, Fit for Purpose Leadership #3, the just-released The Unfakeable Code® and the upcoming books A Path to Excellence® and The Unfakeable Genius®, he now travels the world providing practical solutions to life's challenges with his talks, workshops, seminars, one to one coaching programs and Vital Planning for Elevated Living mastermind retreats. As a speaker, using his broad knowledge and experience, he educates and inspires various audiences with his enlightening perspectives, humorous metaphors and a heart-illuminating personal journey. He uses his one of a kind values-based strategies to help people create the life outcomes they intuitively know they deserve. His work also includes Films and Documentaries, such as the Multi-Award-Winning Living My Illusion on Amazon Prime, inspirational content for Newspapers and Magazines, and has appeared on over 700 radio and TV stations across the world, including interviews by Royal Correspondent Ian Pelham-Turner, Besim Dina on Oxygen TV, Rudina Magjistrati, Top Channel Albania, by Jack Canfield and Brian Tracy in America and on SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX reaching over 100 million viewers, listeners and readers worldwide. He just released his most anticipated book of 2021, The Unfakeable Code®, which some critics say may become the next New York Time Bestseller to watch for in 2021. Tony's global transformative work and a mission to positively impact One Billion people's lives was recognised by The London SME Awards, selecting him as the winner of The Most Visionary Entrepreneur 2020. He is known for leaving people feeling certain, empowered and worthy of a billion.

