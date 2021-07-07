Announcing The Market Pathways Podcast, A Regulatory-Focused Podcast from MedTech Strategist

First episode now available – “MDR is Here – Now What?” featuring Serge Bernasconi, CEO of Medtech Europe.

FAIRFIELD, CT, USA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MedTech Strategist announced today the launch of the Market Pathways Podcast. The podcast delivers actionable intelligence through exploring in-depth the people, challenges, and opportunities impacting the global medtech regulatory, reimbursement and policy community. The podcast is produced by the editors of Market Pathways, the industry-leading publication in this space.

In the first episode, Stephen Levin, Editor-In-Chief, talks with Serge Bernasconi, CEO of Medtech Europe, the EU device industry trade association, about the implementation of the new Medical Device Regulation (MDR) in Europe and its implications on a global level. This discussion is particularly timely since the MDR just became effective on May 26, 2021. The podcast highlights the challenges and uncertainties that the MDR presents, including the need for additional clinical evidence for both new and existing devices, and the bottleneck surrounding both the number and conflicting policies of Notified Bodies. This discussion will provide essential guidance for medtech executives looking to successfully navigate this new regulatory minefield.

New episodes of The Market Pathways Podcast will be released biweekly. Now available on Apple Podcasts and anywhere you get your podcasts.

About MedTech Strategist

This podcast is the newest offering from Medtech Strategist. Our editors and writers have long been synonymous with medtech expertise, collectively boasting more than 100 years of experience covering the device industry. We remain the leading source of in-depth, strategic analysis of the global medical device industry, providing executives with both breadth and depth in our industry-leading publications, MedTech Strategist and Market Pathways; as well as our annual investment and networking medical device conferences, attended by over 4,000 medtech executives from around the globe.

