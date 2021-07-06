Aptima Named One of Orlando Business Journal's 2021 Best Places to Work

“Given the turbulent 18 months due to the pandemic, I am extremely proud of this accomplishment,” said Janet Spruill, Vice President of Programs, and head of the Orlando office.

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptima, Inc. has been named to the Orlando Business Journal's 2021 Best Places to Work, an exclusive ranking of companies in Central Florida that provide their employees with great benefits, opportunities for career growth, and stand up for important causes.



Flashy perks, such as indoor slides, break-room kegs, and video game rooms, are not cutting it for today’s employees. People want an employer who fosters a positive corporate culture. At Aptima, our culture is rooted on three principles: innovation, impact, and empathy. Despite being in business for more than 25 years, every day at Aptima is like day one, entrepreneurial and creative energy runs through our veins. All our work is multidisciplinary, all our projects are extremely testing, and all our solutions must overcome serpentine challenges presented by the problem at hand. Furthermore, Aptima’s work has real-world impact as the lion’s share of our solutions are solving complex issues faced by America’s armed forces. Everyone from intern to chief executive is given equal opportunity to voice their thoughts in a Socratic nature, ensuring that we arrive at the strongest possible solution. This allows every team member to know that their innovative ideas are valued. In general, our employees (Aptimists) know they are in the loop and that they are being looked out for by their fellow Aptimists. Our atmosphere of inclusivity creates positive energy, which is key to propelling Aptima's innovation. The energy in our culture fuels initiative at the individual level, creating a level of excitement that is contagious across the company and drives innovation.

“Given the turbulent 18 months due to the pandemic, I am extremely proud of this accomplishment,” said Janet Spruill, Vice President of Programs, and head of the Orlando office. “Every day, I am inspired by each one of my Orlando colleagues, along with our fantastic Aptimists in locations across the United States.”

Daniel Serfaty, CEO and Principal Founder, followed up on Spruill’s sentiments by saying, “Through it all, Aptimists have shown themselves to be highly versatile and able to keep their entrepreneurial and creative energy strong, even in the darkest of times. Thanks to their valiant efforts, Aptima was able to grow, hiring many new employees, seeing our best year in business, all during a global pandemic.”

Aptima, along with 60 other businesses with operations in Central Florida who were honored by the Orlando Business Journal, were judged based on the results of an employee survey administered by Orlando Business Journal's partner Quantum Workplace.

The Orlando Business Journal is the region’s premier business media organization, one of 43 markets owned by American City Business Journals.

About Aptima

For more than 25 years, Aptima’s mission has been to improve and optimize performance in mission-critical, technology-intensive settings. We apply deep expertise in how humans think, learn, and perform to today’s challenges. Whether for fighter pilots functioning in the cockpit, medical staff in the ICU, or teams collaborating across distributed networks, our solutions help measure, assess, inform, and augment human performance in defense, intel, aviation, law enforcement, and healthcare.

For more information about Aptima, please contact aptima_info@aptima.com or visit www.aptima.com