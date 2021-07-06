Questex to Bring Digital Signage and Digital-Out-of-Home Buyers and Sellers Together at DSE, March 21-23, 2022 in Las Vegas

/EIN News/ -- Questex Enlists Brad Gleeson, Digital Signage Magazine and DSE Founder, as Industry Advisor and Executive Producer; Advisory Board Unveiled



NEW YORK, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today announces that DSE will take place March 21-23, 2022 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center. In support of Questex’s strategy to expand the DSE concept and end user audience, the conference and expo will take place concurrently with the Bar & Restaurant Expo (formerly Nightclub & Bar Show).

DSE has been the leading event for the digital signage industry for 15 years before Questex acquired the assets in early 2021. Questex will build on that legacy as the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, showcasing innovations in technology, market applications and creative educational content. Questex will combine its capabilities and experience as the leading information and events company focused on the experience economy with input from the industry including past sponsors, exhibitors and attendees to deliver an updated and renewed event for the industry going forward.

DSE also builds on Questex’s other audiences and platforms in Hotels, Hospitality, Travel, Healthcare, Entertainment, Education, Sensors and communications Technology - key end user markets for digital solutions and experiences.

Marian Sandberg, VP & Market Leader, DSE said, “Our research shows that the industry strongly desires an event that brings digital signage suppliers and solution providers together with designers, buyers and stakeholders in a wide range of adjacent and vertical markets. The conference program will be designed to attract and engage a broader audience, focused on innovative applications and outcomes, while the exhibitor list will expand beyond digital signage equipment providers to those who use digital technology to design and implement experiences that attract, inform, educate and entertain. Our goal is to design an event that becomes the foundation for a digital community platform and calendar of events that encompass the interests and goals of a broad community interested in how digital media technology can enhance lives and experiences in the physical world.”

Questex will be drawing from the expertise of digital signage industry veteran, Brad Gleeson, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of TargetPath to relaunch the event. Gleeson is a veteran of the technology-based business start-up world and has a distinguished career establishing effective go-to-market strategies. He was founder of Digital Signage Magazine, the DIGI awards, the first digital signage tradeshow now DSE, and other initiatives that helped build the foundation of the digital signage industry.

DSE Advisory Board

Today, DSE also officially unveils its Advisory Board. The mission of the board is to share expertise and insights about technology, digital-out-of-home and experiential events. The Advisory Board is a mix of industry veterans and new industry influencers in digital signage, digital-out-of-home and digital media experiences.

The Advisory Board includes:

Rich Ventura, VP, Sony B2B

Rick Robinson, Chief Strategy Office, Billups

Dorothy DiStefano, Director of Research, Immersive Art, Digital Placemaking Institute

Marcos Terenzio, VP, Creative & Strategy, iGotcha Media

Laura Davis-Taylor, Chief Strategy Officer, InReality

Nick Belcore, EVP, Peerless-AV

Jeff Hastings, CEO, BrightSign

Jackie Walker, Digital Signage Subject Matter Expert and Strategy Lead, Publicis Sapient

Stephanie Gutnick, Global Head of DOOH, Verizon

Sandra Richter, CEO, Soofa

Cherian Thomas, CEO, Octopus Interactive

Brad Gleeson, Managing Partner, TargetPath

Check back here for additional details regarding the conference schedule and registration in the coming months.

