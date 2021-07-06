mLogica Partners with Tech Giant Oracle on State and Federal Agency Initiative
Program provides critical financial incentives to upgrade and secure vital public services.LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mLogica, international provider of database, mainframe and application modernization services, today announced it’s collaborating with tech titan Oracle to launch an incentive program for public sector agencies that need to modernize their critical IT infrastructure.
Dubbed “Customer First,” the program seeks to tackle the critical gap in information technology and security faced by federal and state agencies by providing vital financial incentives to organizations often hampered by budgetary constraints.
To encourage agencies to move forward with much-needed modernizations, the program offers a variety of incentives, including pre-determined prices guaranteed not to escalate over the project's duration, no up-front costs, and payments for both solution components and consulting services spread over the term of the project.
The global pandemic has brought increased focus onto an array of issues faced by government agencies hampered by antiquated technology, forcing us to re-think many institutions Americans have long taken for granted. From rampant fraud in state unemployment systems, to last year’s virtually overnight pivot from in-person to online services and the concurrent shift of many workforces to a work-at-home model, the past year has revealed sobering failures of security and agility in our public sector IT infrastructure.
What’s more, as the Wall Street Journal reports, “[A] key concern is the growing loss of...workers who know how to operate these often aging tech tools,” as support staff for these IT systems start to retire, and new technology workers aren’t trained in the outdated technology that supports them. The solution for government agencies is becoming increasingly clear: they need to modernize their systems and start migrating their legacy mainframes to the cloud.
“State and federal agencies are facing enormous pressure to adapt, secure and update their technology—and we are excited to be part of the solution,” says Amit Okhandiar, president and CEO of mLogica. “Our longstanding relationship with Oracle means that we can work synergistically to help public sector agencies, and the communities they serve, by customizing cloud solutions that will provide optimal service scalability and flexibility.”
While migration to the cloud is increasingly vital, it does require experienced partners with proven tools and successful, repeatable methodologies to ensure security, accuracy, timeliness and minimal disruption to an agency’s daily services. This is particularly true when it comes to federal and state organizations, where workloads are typically mission-critical and highly complex, with many upstream and downstream applications and interfaces.
Okhandiar feels the unique tools mLogica brings to this partnership with Oracle are key to the initiative’s success. “Our automated software suites, including STAR*M software for distributed workloads and LIBER*M for mainframe workloads, sharply reduce human error, making them the best options to transition to the cloud securely, cost-effectively and with minimal disruption to your staff and the public they serve.”
Since 2004 mLogica has successfully completed over 600 modernization projects worldwide for customers in key sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications and more, in addition to federal and state agencies.
About mLogica
mLogica’s mission is to help drive enterprise efficiency through cloud migration. Founded by professionals from leading technology companies, mLogica specializes in migrating complex, legacy on-premise business applications and databases, both mainframe and distributed, to the cloud.
mLogica leverages its automated distributed systems modernization software suite STAR*M, and their mainframe modernization software, LIBER*M, to migrate legacy systems to the cloud. mLogica also modernizes big data applications with their hyperscale petabyte+ big data software CAP*M, and their software-driven TRAK*M managed services programs. For more information, visit https://www.mLogica.com
About Oracle
The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for sales, service, marketing, human resources, finance, supply chain, and manufacturing, plus highly automated and secure generation 2 infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit www.oracle.com.
