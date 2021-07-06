Emma's Foundation Grant Awards 30 Children a Week of Therapy and Summer Fun at Camp Phoenix

Emma's Foundation Camp Phoenix Summer Camp Grant

Emma's Foundation Awards $6,000 Grant to Camp Phoenix to Provide 30 Children of Sexual Abuse A Therapeutic Summer Camp Experience

MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EMMA’S FOUNDATION AWARDS $6,000 GRANT TO CAMP PHOENIX TO PROVIDE

30 CHILDREN OF SEXUAL ABUSE A THERAPEUTIC SUMMER CAMP EXPERIENCE

Emma’s Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to help those suffering from childhood sexual abuse and/or trauma, has given Camp Phoenix a $6,000 summer camp grant to help support the needs of 30 campers during a week-long camp experience this summer.

Camp Phoenix is a therapeutic summer camp program for children ages of 7-11 who have been impacted by physical, sexual and emotional trauma.

“We are a team of licensed therapists, trauma-informed educators and volunteers who provide a safe place where children engage in a week of uninterrupted time for self-expression, healing and empowerment in a peaceful, serene and restorative setting,” says Rebecca Bouras, LPC, and Camp Counselor at Camp Phoenix.

Camp Phoenix provides intense and therapeutic empowerment through a 6-day overnight camp at Camp Twin Lakes, a not-for-profit organization that provides year-round camping programs for thousands of families living with serious illnesses, disabilities, and life challenges. Kids experience therapeutic activities such as mountain-biking, rock wall climbing, yoga, self-care, art and music therapy, team building programs, equine therapy, meditation and outdoor activities. Activities and therapies are designed and shown to decrease anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress symptoms. Activities are also structured to help children identify feelings, solve problems, regulate their emotions and develop positive & healthy relationships.

“Our goal is to fill each child’s toolbox with tools and lessons that will continue when they go back home. These lessons will enable them to engage in positive relationships with adults and peers, increase self-esteem/self-worth and identify their feelings and the feelings of others. They will work on overcoming anxiety and fear through activities such as the high ropes course and rock wall, develop an understanding of how to feel calmer and more relaxed with Yoga classes, morning prayer & meditation, and choose healthy ways to express feelings and share thoughts. We really work together to help kids discover and take pride in their unique strengths and abilities,” adds Bouras.

The 30 campers who were awarded the scholarship were referred to Camp Phoenix by teachers, community members such as DFCS and parents. From there, children were identified as having significant trauma/stressors in their lives. Each camper had a trauma assessment and were placed in the "Bounce Back Program,” a program developed at UCLA. The Bounce Back Program is an intervention for children 7-11 exposed to stressful and traumatic events.

Although exact numbers vary depending on the source, research indicates that at least 1 in 6 boys and 1 in 4 girls experience sexual abuse in childhood. Every data point indicates that these numbers continue to rise. "With this increasing number of American children, experiencing trauma within their families, at their schools, and in their communities, it's essential to help children heal,” says Emma’s Foundation Founder and CEO, Emma Dickerson. “The Bounce Back program teaches children ways to cope with and recover from traumatic experiences. We are thrilled to be able to provide this level of therapy to these children and look forward to seeing this camp create a meaningful level of health and strength in these children’s lives.”

During the week-long camp, kids will learn to utilize coping skills, so they are better equipped to handle stress in the present, future and heal from past traumas. Camp Phoenix, Camp Twin Lakes, and Emma’s Foundation share a joint passion of serving trauma-exposed children by helping them see a future that is hopeful. This grant aims to help children leave camp with tools and skills that will help them adapt, overcome, heal and ultimately RISE.

About Emma’s Foundation

Emma’s Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2021 with a mission dedicated to helping children, families and communities reach their full potential by providing tools to overcome sexual trauma and abuse. Through advocacy, empowerment, education and inspiration, Emma’s Foundation helps people maximize their potential.

More can be found at emmas-foundation.org

Media Contacts:

Laurel Layton-Seheult, VP, Marketing Emma’s Foundation laurel@emmas-foundation.org