Education Research and Development Institute (ERDI) Names Kimberly Markus new Chief Education Officer
CHICAGO, IL, USA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Education Research and Development Institute (ERDI) announced that Kimberley Harrington Markus has been named its new Chief Education Officer. Prior to joining ERDI, Markus served as the Executive Director of Innovation and Personnel for the Mount Olive Township School District, a fully inclusive district in New Jersey. Markus is also a former New Jersey Commissioner of Education where she served as a state and national advocate for students and educators.
“Markus has been an ERDI participant as both a solution provider and an education leader,” said Dr. Joseph Wise, Former CEO and board chairman of Education Research and Development Institute. “We believe her rich background in education coupled with her dedication to developing leaders makes her a great asset to the ERDI team.”
As Commissioner of Education, Markus led the State ESSA Plan with comprehensive stakeholder engagement, created the Future Ready New Jersey certification program, and developed Social Emotional Competencies. She is known throughout the education community as an innovative leader, elevator of student voice, and someone who unites people around common goals for improving education excellence.
“I am humbled and honored to be joining the ERDI team,” said Markus. “ I have been privileged to be an ERDI member for the last year and to learn and grow alongside some of the nation’s top leaders. It is a gift to continue this work of developing and shaping best practices to shift the landscape of education in support of bright futures for all students.”
From 2010-2021, Markus has held multiple leadership roles at the local, state, and national level. She brings a passion for the art of teaching and learning along with 30 years of experience in the field of education.
“We are eager to welcome Kimberley to ERDI in her new role as Chief Education Officer,” said Jennifer Ferrari, CEO & President of ERDI. “She is an experienced leader with a contagious love of education that will enhance the work of ERDI and its ability to influence education services and products for American schools and their students.”
