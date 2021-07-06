Wine Market Revenue to Cross USD 444 Billion by 2027 at 5.95% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Wine Market Insights and Growth Analysis by Packaging Type (Bottles and Cans), Distribution Channel (Food Service and Retail (Specialty Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, and others), by Type (Red Wine, White Wine, Sparkling Wine, Rosé Wine, and others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World), Competitive Market Trends, Size, Share, and Forecast till 2027

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Wine Market Information by Packaging Type, Distribution Channal and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is forecasted to cross USD 444 billion 2027 at 5.95% CAGR.

Market Scope:

The increasing disposable income levels driven by a developing economy are having a considerable impact on the wine market. Increased demand for quality alcohol is also driving the wine market due to the accessibility of numerous product types in wine, supporting the growth of the wine market. Besides, an elevated level of focus on research and development has directed modernizations in several wine varieties by testing unique flavors, powering the global wine market. Furthermore, the evolution in awareness associated with wine products among consumers via social media platforms has reinforced wine sales to a better degree globally. The approval of wine is also validated by surging wine tourism and distinct programs focused on presenting wine zones and various wines with reliable and clear origins. As a result, the move of consumers towards higher-quality wines is linked to traditional wines. For instance, Vera Wang, a celebrated fashion designer whose brand is equal to a celebration, has presented her first Prosecco creation. To make the Vera Wang Party Prosecco, Wang joined with Italian wine manufacturer Araldica Vigneti, controlled by second-generation vintner Claudio Manera. The sleek matte silver bottle with neon lettering will look familiar to Wang's fanbase as the apparel maker enters the wine business.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The wine market is estimated to be motivated by the rising buying potential of the consumers and the improved accessibility to different varieties of wine. Moreover, wine producers are increasingly collaborating with other companies to expand their brand reach, which is estimated to benefit the wine market in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The distinguished companies in the wine market are:

Castel Group (France)

Bacardi Limited (Bermuda)

Compagnia Del Vino SRL (Italy)

E & J Gallo Winery (US)

Treasury Wine Estates (Australia)

Pernod Ricard (France)

Grupo Peñaflor S.A. (Argentina)

Diageo plc (UK)

The Wine Group (US)

Constellation Brands (US)

Caviro (Italy)

Accolade Wines (Australia)

Amvyx SA (Greece)

Gruppo Campari (Italy)

Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (Chile)

Enartis has recently announced the promotion of a new selection of products – Easytech – that offers more straightforward preparation methods that make winery processes easier and decreases the resources needed to sufficiently prepare products, counting energy, water, equipment, and most significantly, staff. In addition, the two yeast strains counted in the Easytech portfolio have been carefully chosen for their intrinsic characteristics and production process, making them suitable for direct inoculation without needing rehydration to guarantee optimal fermentation performance.

Market Restraints:

The wine market is anticipated to be restricted by the seasonal nature of harvests, limiting the growth potential in the upcoming period. Recently, a digital eye mounted on a tractor could help New Zealand wine-growers cultivate valuable data on every single plant growing in a vineyard to combat this issue. Cropsy, an invention from a group of young Auckland tech technologists, can by now count gatherings of grapes on vines and sense disease and pest problems to curtail crop loss and guess yields. Trials throughout the 2021-22 growing period would be exploited to geolocate each plant in a vineyard to note their individual attributes, giving cultivators a detailed summary of each plant. Also, the trade regulations in certain regions may impede the development of the wine market.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID 19 market created a burgeoning level of demand for the wine market. As a result, the consumer was inclined towards purchasing wine products more often than in pre-COVID situations. The loss of men in several regions has dramatically affected the harvests and the wine market's yield.

Market Segmentation

By type, the grape segment will lead the global market in the future.

The bottle segment is estimated to draw more consumer preference in the forecast period by packaging type.

The specialty segment is estimated to have the edge over the other segments in the approaching period by distribution channel.

Regional Insights

The regional wine market in North America is anticipated to lead the global wine market owing to the climbing demand for entertaining activities. Additionally, the rapidly increasing food service business is likely to foster the development of the worldwide wine market.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific regional wine market is forecasted to grow at the maximum CAGR globally due to intensifying disposable revenue. In addition, the swiftly mounting youth population is projected to boost the progress of the global wine market in the region.

On the other hand, the wine market in the rest of the world segment is anticipated to cultivate at a stable rate due to increasing expenditure on recreational pursuits in countries of South America, such as Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

