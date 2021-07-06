Questioning Conventional Ideas and Exploring Religious Symbols with Jarring Electronic Goth Beats: Aspiring Band
A rising new force in the genre of Electronic Goth music, Let There Be Darkness is all set to take the music industry by storm. With a breakthrough album titled 'Chaotic Realm', the growing band is solidifying their position as a stunning icon in the genres of Electronic Goth and Industrial Music.
Released on July 2nd 2021, ‘Chaotic Realm’ is composed, written and performed by vocalist and lyricist Charles Richburg, a true powerhouse of finesse and musical talents. From this latest masterpiece by Let There Be Darkness, listeners can expect to be transported to an 80s horror film with its jarring electronic goth beats and hauntingly soulful lyrics. The songs “Suffer The Moment” and “Black Candle” also feature background vocals by the brilliant member Wench, who adds further depth to the already intense compositions.
Primarily Influenced by industrial bands such as Nine Inch Nails, Suicide Commando, and Velvet Acid Christ, ‘Chaotic Realm’ is an exploration of the concept of hell and eternal suffering.
“I believe God and Satan are within ourselves and we create our own heaven and hell here on Earth,” says Charles Richburg, who identifies as an African American Goth and has been in the goth and industrial scene for twenty years.
Check out Let There Be Darkness’ new album on their website, follow them on social media on the links below and/or reach out via the contact information for interviews, collaborations, and promotional access.
About
Charles Richburg is the vocalist and lyricist of his goth band, Let There Be Darkness. An African American, he has been in the goth and industrial scene for the past twenty years. As a niche musician, darkness is a common theme in all his music, where darkness becomes a symbol of negativity and despair. One will also notice a great deal of religious symbolism in the artist’s work. For example, the concept of hell and eternal suffering permeates his music, giving the listener a stimulus to explore and question conventional ideas.
Richburg’s music is primarily influenced by industrial bands such as Nine Inch Nails, Suicide Commando, and Velvet Acid Christ. He loves the unapologetically heavy vocals, and cacophonous industrial music found within these musicians’ albums; the jarring styles of expression make for a unique experience for the niche listener, something that Richburg also draws upon in his music.
