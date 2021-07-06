International Clinical Research Organization Cromos Pharma Launches FREE FEASIBILITY REPORT Initiative

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US-based Clinical Research Organization Cromos Pharma Launches FREE FEASIBILITY REPORT Initiative for sponsors conducting trials in Central & Eastern Europe

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US-based international clinical research organization (CRO) Cromos Pharma is delighted to announce a new initiative offering Free Feasibility Reports to sponsors considering expanding their clinical trials into Central and Eastern Europe.

How it works

You confidentially provide us with your protocol, synopsis, or trial outline and in just two weeks our expert team will deliver a detailed feasibility report including:

• Competitive landscape
• Review of local standards of care
• Historical recruitment statistics
• Regulatory requirements and timelines
• Realistic recruitment projections


No Patients - No Payment

The accuracy of our feasibility reports is backed by our proprietary “No Patients - No Payment” risk sharing program through which we give our assurance that your enrollment goals, budgets, and timelines will be met. Simply put, if we don’t recruit – you don’t pay.

About Cromos Pharma

Cromos Pharma is a US-based international contract research organization with 16 years' experience in delivering fully integrated clinical research solutions in all aspects of clinical trials in all clinical phases across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Our expert team boasts wide-ranging expertise in study design, medical writing, regulatory affairs, site management, patient recruitment and data management. From bioequivalence studies, biosimilars and generics to successfully managing oncology, neurology, dermatology clinical trials our team provides full service solutions to international pharma and biotech in high recruiting regions with high quality data assured.

Established in 2004, Cromos Pharma has strong regional experience in Central and Eastern Europe supported by an extensive network of offices. Its international HQ is in Portland, Oregon, USA.

Find out more: www.cromospharma.com
