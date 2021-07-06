Hear from leading regulatory experts at Pre-Filled Syringes San Francisco 2021
SMi Reports: Explore evolving device design and innovations for high volume and high viscous delivery and delve into regulatory updates on device development.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to inform you that this year’s conference will be a live face-to-face event with a virtual attendance option also available.
Hear from leading regulatory experts on updates on combination product device development, combination product design strategies, the evolving landscape of connected devices and drug product approaches and considerations.
Download the brochure to see full agenda and speaker line-up: www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/pr5ein
Meet and network with active buyers and, more importantly, senior decision makers while there is still a chance to influence their purchase decision. Give your company the opportunity to share the latest solutions with our senior audience.
What's on the Agenda?
Day One - September 13th, 2021
•An update on combination product and injection device regulatory guidance
•Strategic platforming for combination products
•Developing on-body delivery devices with the user in mind
•Regulatory standards and guidance for combination product Instructions for Use (IFUs)
•Technical update of ZEONEX® and ZEONOR®: Cyclo Olefin Polymer (COP) for Pre-Filled syringes, a glass alternative
•System Engineering Approach for Combination Product Design Controls
•Application of Modelling & Simulation (M&S) in Drug Delivery Devices
•Innovations in drug delivery device design and development
•Panel discussion on 'Considerations for the ‘out of box experience’
Day Two - September 14th, 2021
•Connected device regulatory considerations and Software as a medical devices
•How to Use Smart Devices Intelligently to Deliver Outcomes
•Digital technology for continuous improvement of delivery devices
•Changes to human factors studies in response to the pandemic,
•All in the Family - can you make a connected health platform at your company?
•Drug Product Strategies to Enable Accelerated Clinical Development Timelines Importance of understanding injection device needs in rare disease patients: a holistic approach for early-stage research
•Panel discussion on 'Insights into connected device experiences: What can industry do to improve?
This comprehensive overview will help attendees understand the changing global market and the challenges faced within the industry. Register online: www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/pr5ein
