Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market 2021

Non Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Non-Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global non-alcoholic beverages market is expected to grow from $378 billion in 2020 to $410 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $532 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. Companies in this market are expected to benefit from rising demand for food and beverage products due to rising population, during the forecast period.

The non-alcoholic beverages market consists of sales of beverages that do not contain any alcohol by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce beverages that do not contain any alcohol. The companies in the non-alcoholic beverages industry process raw materials into non-alcoholic beverages, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Trends In The Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market

Increasing health awareness and consciousness among consumers is driving the demand for beverages that provide nutrition, antioxidants, and probiotics. Health beverages support detoxing, weight loss, digestive health, nutrition and in some cases act as meal replacements. For instance, Kombucha, a fermented tea made from a mix of yeast, bacteria culture, sugar and tea is increasingly being consumed as a health beverage. According to the Beverage Daily, the kombucha market is expected to grow 25% annually until 2020. To cater to the health beverages market, Pepsi is launching products such as organic Gatorade.

Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Segments:

The global non-alcoholic beverages market is further segmented based on type, distribution channel, category and geography.

By Type: Coffee And Tea, Soft Drink And Ice

By Distribution Channel: Off-Trade Channels, On-Trade Channels

By Category: Mass, Premium

Sub segments Covered: Coffee, Tea, Soft Drinks, Ice

By Geography: The global non-alcoholic beverages market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global non-alcoholic beverages market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2020.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides non-alcoholic beverages global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global non-alcoholic beverages market, non-alcoholic beverages market share, non-alcoholic beverages global market players, non-alcoholic beverages global market segments and geographies, non-alcoholic beverages global market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Organizations Covered: PepsiCo; Coca-Cola; Nestlé; Suntory Holdings Limited; Red Bull GmbH.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies.

