Global Anti-Infective Drugs Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Anti-Infective Drugs Market 2021-2030

Anti-Infective Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Anti-Infective Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Anti-Infective Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global anti-infective drugs market is expected to decline from $132.16 billion in 2020 to $116.4 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -11.9%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $158.29 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. The anti-infective drugs market is expected to benefit from the latest developments in drug discovery procedures such as stem cells and organ-on-chip (OOC) technologies.

Request For A Sample For The Global Anti-Infective Drugs Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3604&type=smp

The anti-infective drugs market consists of sales of branded and generic anti-infective drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture branded or generic anti-infective drugs to treat microbial infections. The anti-infective drugs industry includes establishments that manufacture antibiotics to treat bacterial infections, anti-viral drugs to treat viral infections, anti-fungal drugs to treat fungal infections, anti-helminthic drugs to kill internal parasites, and antiprotozoal agents to treat protozoan infections.

Trends In The Global Anti-Infective Drugs Market

Anti-infective drug manufacturers are investing in programs to develop drugs to treat drug resistant infections. Antimicrobial resistance is a serious concern to global public health as it resulted in long duration of illness, the requirement of additional tests and use of more expensive drugs. Antimicrobial resistance occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, parasites and fungi change and adapted to drugs when they are exposed to antimicrobial drugs such as antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals, anthelmintics and others. According to World Health Organization (WHO), globally 4, 80,000 people are being affected by multi-drug resistant TB each year and drug resistance is starting to complicate the treatment of malaria and HIV as well. Companies are investing in developing the new drug candidates to treat drug-resistant infections.

Global Anti-Infective Drugs Market Segments:

The global anti-infective drugs market is further segmented based on type, distribution channel, route of administration, drug classification, mode of purchase and geography.

By Type: Antibiotics, Antivirals, Antifungals, Others (Anthelminthic, Antiprotozoal)

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others

By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Others

By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

By Mode Of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs

By Geography: The global anti-infective drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America is the largest region in the global anti-infective drugs market, accounting for 50% of the market in 2020.

Read More On The Report For The Global Anti-Infective Drugs Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-infective-drugs-global-market-report

Anti-Infective Drugs Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides anti-infective drugs global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global anti-infective drugs market, anti-infective drugs global market share, anti-infective drugs global market players, anti-infective drugs global market segments and geographies, anti The anti-infective drugs global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.-infective drugs global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares.

Read Anti-Infective Drugs Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Anti-Infective Drugs Market Organizations Covered: Gilead, Merck & Co, GlaxosmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Anti-Infective Drugs Global Market Report 2021:

CAR-T Therapy Market - By Target Antigen (CD19 Therapy, CD22 Therapy, BCMA Therapy, Others), By Application (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma, Follicular Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Multiple Myeloma, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/car-t-therapy-market

Dry Eye Medication Market - By Prescription Type (OTC Drugs, Prescription Drugs) By Drug Variation (Branded, Generic) By Type Of Product (Aqueous, Evaporative, Aqueous And Evaporative) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Eye Health Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) By Delivery System (Liquid, Gel, Ointment, Others) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dry-eye-medication-market

Ophthalmology Drugs Market - By Type (Antiglaucoma Drugs, Dry Eye Medication And Other Ophthalmological Drugs), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores And Others), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs And Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs) And, By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ophthalmology-drugs-market

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/