Parkopedia partners with ThinxNet to provide seamless in-car fuelling payments across Europe
EINPresswire.com/ -- Parkopedia partners with ThinxNet to provide seamless in-car fuelling payments across Europe
- The partnership of industry-leading connected car solution providers promotes in-car payments across Europe
- The solution is available at more than 1400 fuelling stations in Europe and is integrated into Parkopedia’s new multi-domain payment platform
- Parkopedia’s payment platform aggregates a large number of suppliers and payment providers, enabling seamless vehicle-centric payments to be made via the vehicle head unit for services such as Parking, EV charging, fuelling and tolls
- ‘ryd pay’ by FinTech start-up ThinxNet is Europe’s largest cross-brand solution for mobile payments directly at the fuel pump
- ryd pay’s diverse fuelling ecosystem is based on the ThinxNet industry-proven cloud platform, which is integrated into Parkopedia’s ‘pay-at-the-pump’ API for automakers and drivers
7 July 2021 - London, UK / Munich, Germany
Industry-leading connected car solution providers Parkopedia and ThinxNet, have partnered to improve the refuelling experience for drivers, automakers and fuelling stations across Europe, through intelligent connected solutions that enable drivers to pay for their fuel directly through their vehicle head unit.
As part of the single API, which powers the ‘pay-at-the-pump’ application of Parkopedia’s payment platform, ThinxNet uses state-of-the-art, cloud-based technology to ensure payments at the fuel pump can be seamlessly completed from inside the vehicle. Drivers are able to refuel quickly, cheaply and safely - negating the need to step away from the vehicle or enter a kiosk to pay.
ThinxNet’s solution is currently available at more than 1400 fuelling stations in Germany, Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands, with more to follow in Luxembourg, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain and the rest of Europe.
Parkopedia’s new multi-domain payment platform is an extension of the company’s existing parking payment solution, which is currently in use by various leading global automakers. The latest platform will now also include payments for fuelling, as well as other vehicle-centric services, such as Electric Vehicle (EV) charging and tolls via a single sign-on solution, removing the need for drivers to maintain multiple apps and accounts for their on-the-road payment needs.
Parkopedia’s integrated solution manages the full aggregation and payment flow between providers into a single payment platform, working with wider vehicle sensors to enable a seamless and complete digital fuelling experience for the driver.
Once a driver is notified that fuel is low, they will be presented with live fuel pricing for comparison and guided to their preferred station. Once on-site, the platform activates the pump, initiates the transaction and safely manages the payment from the vehicle. Discounts and loyalty offers can be applied automatically, as well as the mailing of electronic receipts - delivering a heightened level of connected service to drivers and simplifying management for automakers.
Hans Puvogel, COO at Parkopedia, commented: “We are delighted to partner with ThinxNet, and integrate essential pay-at-the-pump fuelling services for drivers into our recently announced payment platform. Our relationships with key connected vehicle service providers are a vital aspect of why we are already the market leader for in-vehicle parking payments. As we expand across further vehicle-centric payment services, we need partners that are aligned with us in delivering exceptional connected services that enhance the journey for drivers.”
Sandra Dax, CEO at ThinxNet, added: “The partnership with Parkopedia is a logical next step for us to fulfil our vision of hassle-free, secure and reliable transactions around the car. We are convinced that a seamless in-car experience is a key driver for the adoption of connected services like digital fuelling.”
For more details on Parkopedia’s payment platform or to contact the team, please visit: https://business.parkopedia.com/in-car-payment-platform
ENDS
Notes to Editors
Parkopedia Payment Platform product video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldcwB1-mo2k
About Parkopedia
Parkopedia is the leading connected car services provider used by millions of drivers and organizations such as Audi, Apple, BMW, Ford, Garmin, GM, Hyundai Kia, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Peugeot, Sygic, TomTom, Toyota, Volkswagen, and many others. Parkopedia helps drivers find and pay for parking, EV charging, fuelling and tolls in 15,000 cities across 89 countries. Parkopedia is also developing highly detailed parking maps and corresponding algorithms to help drivers and self-driving vehicles navigate to an open parking space indoors. Visit business.parkopedia.com for more information.
About ThinxNet / ryd pay
ryd is a product of ThinxNet GmbH, a fast-growing IoT / FinTech start-up from Munich. Founded in 2014, ThinxNet puts the digital future on the road. ryd is a connected car platform focusing on ryd pay and ryd box. ryd pay is the largest cross-brand solution for mobile payments directly at the gas pump. With ryd pay you pay directly via the ryd app at the gas pump or in the car and save yourself the trip to the gas station shop. Fast, convenient and secure thanks to security and encryption mechanisms based on banking standards. The ryd box, an OBD2 connector, turns every car into a SmartCar. ryd makes driving better and more comfortable, whether at the gas station, for individuals and connected company fleets or as an innovative telematics solution for insurers. Currently ryd is available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands.
Media Contacts
Adam Calland
Marketing Director
Parkopedia
T: +44(0)7838219129
E: adam.calland@parkopedia.com
W: business.parkopedia.com
Christian Öfner
Marketing Manager
ThinxNet
T: +49 89 4520663-15
M: +49 151 2402 7367
E: christian.oefner@thinxnet.com
W: thinxnet.com / de.ryd.one
Adam Calland
- The partnership of industry-leading connected car solution providers promotes in-car payments across Europe
- The solution is available at more than 1400 fuelling stations in Europe and is integrated into Parkopedia’s new multi-domain payment platform
- Parkopedia’s payment platform aggregates a large number of suppliers and payment providers, enabling seamless vehicle-centric payments to be made via the vehicle head unit for services such as Parking, EV charging, fuelling and tolls
- ‘ryd pay’ by FinTech start-up ThinxNet is Europe’s largest cross-brand solution for mobile payments directly at the fuel pump
- ryd pay’s diverse fuelling ecosystem is based on the ThinxNet industry-proven cloud platform, which is integrated into Parkopedia’s ‘pay-at-the-pump’ API for automakers and drivers
7 July 2021 - London, UK / Munich, Germany
Industry-leading connected car solution providers Parkopedia and ThinxNet, have partnered to improve the refuelling experience for drivers, automakers and fuelling stations across Europe, through intelligent connected solutions that enable drivers to pay for their fuel directly through their vehicle head unit.
As part of the single API, which powers the ‘pay-at-the-pump’ application of Parkopedia’s payment platform, ThinxNet uses state-of-the-art, cloud-based technology to ensure payments at the fuel pump can be seamlessly completed from inside the vehicle. Drivers are able to refuel quickly, cheaply and safely - negating the need to step away from the vehicle or enter a kiosk to pay.
ThinxNet’s solution is currently available at more than 1400 fuelling stations in Germany, Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands, with more to follow in Luxembourg, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain and the rest of Europe.
Parkopedia’s new multi-domain payment platform is an extension of the company’s existing parking payment solution, which is currently in use by various leading global automakers. The latest platform will now also include payments for fuelling, as well as other vehicle-centric services, such as Electric Vehicle (EV) charging and tolls via a single sign-on solution, removing the need for drivers to maintain multiple apps and accounts for their on-the-road payment needs.
Parkopedia’s integrated solution manages the full aggregation and payment flow between providers into a single payment platform, working with wider vehicle sensors to enable a seamless and complete digital fuelling experience for the driver.
Once a driver is notified that fuel is low, they will be presented with live fuel pricing for comparison and guided to their preferred station. Once on-site, the platform activates the pump, initiates the transaction and safely manages the payment from the vehicle. Discounts and loyalty offers can be applied automatically, as well as the mailing of electronic receipts - delivering a heightened level of connected service to drivers and simplifying management for automakers.
Hans Puvogel, COO at Parkopedia, commented: “We are delighted to partner with ThinxNet, and integrate essential pay-at-the-pump fuelling services for drivers into our recently announced payment platform. Our relationships with key connected vehicle service providers are a vital aspect of why we are already the market leader for in-vehicle parking payments. As we expand across further vehicle-centric payment services, we need partners that are aligned with us in delivering exceptional connected services that enhance the journey for drivers.”
Sandra Dax, CEO at ThinxNet, added: “The partnership with Parkopedia is a logical next step for us to fulfil our vision of hassle-free, secure and reliable transactions around the car. We are convinced that a seamless in-car experience is a key driver for the adoption of connected services like digital fuelling.”
For more details on Parkopedia’s payment platform or to contact the team, please visit: https://business.parkopedia.com/in-car-payment-platform
ENDS
Notes to Editors
Parkopedia Payment Platform product video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldcwB1-mo2k
About Parkopedia
Parkopedia is the leading connected car services provider used by millions of drivers and organizations such as Audi, Apple, BMW, Ford, Garmin, GM, Hyundai Kia, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Peugeot, Sygic, TomTom, Toyota, Volkswagen, and many others. Parkopedia helps drivers find and pay for parking, EV charging, fuelling and tolls in 15,000 cities across 89 countries. Parkopedia is also developing highly detailed parking maps and corresponding algorithms to help drivers and self-driving vehicles navigate to an open parking space indoors. Visit business.parkopedia.com for more information.
About ThinxNet / ryd pay
ryd is a product of ThinxNet GmbH, a fast-growing IoT / FinTech start-up from Munich. Founded in 2014, ThinxNet puts the digital future on the road. ryd is a connected car platform focusing on ryd pay and ryd box. ryd pay is the largest cross-brand solution for mobile payments directly at the gas pump. With ryd pay you pay directly via the ryd app at the gas pump or in the car and save yourself the trip to the gas station shop. Fast, convenient and secure thanks to security and encryption mechanisms based on banking standards. The ryd box, an OBD2 connector, turns every car into a SmartCar. ryd makes driving better and more comfortable, whether at the gas station, for individuals and connected company fleets or as an innovative telematics solution for insurers. Currently ryd is available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands.
Media Contacts
Adam Calland
Marketing Director
Parkopedia
T: +44(0)7838219129
E: adam.calland@parkopedia.com
W: business.parkopedia.com
Christian Öfner
Marketing Manager
ThinxNet
T: +49 89 4520663-15
M: +49 151 2402 7367
E: christian.oefner@thinxnet.com
W: thinxnet.com / de.ryd.one
Adam Calland
Parkopedia
+44 7838 219129
email us here