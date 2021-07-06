Bugatti and Croatian electrical supercar maker Rimac to mix in three way partnership

The new company will be called Bugatti-Rimac and will make both Bugatti and Rimac cars. Bugatti, like Porsche, is part of the Volkswagen Group. Porsche also owns a stake in Rimac.

Bugatti-Rimac will be based in Zagreb, Croatia, not far from Rimac’s current headquarters. Bugatti, meanwhile, will continue to build cars in its current home of Molsheim, France, according to an announcement from Porsche. It will continue to operate as a separate car brand although Bugatti and Rimac will jointly develop new Bugatti models, the announcement said.

Porsche began investing in Rimac Automobili in 2018 and now owns a 24% stake in the company. Porsche will directly own 45% of Bugatti-Rimac while Rimac will hold the remaining 55% stake. Bugatti is being transferred to the new joint venture by its parent company, Volkswagen Group.

“We are combining Bugatti’s strong expertise in the hypercar business with Rimac’s tremendous innovative strength in the highly promising field of electric mobility,”…

