Sales Training Company's Regional Expansion Accelerated by Pandemic
Award-Winning Sales Training NOW In 4 APAC LanguagesSINGAPORE, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOCO/ Sales Training today announced its award-winning E-learning platform SOCO Academy now provides regional sales teams with training in four Asia-Pacific languages: Indonesian, Thai, Mandarin and Vietnamese.
Regional sales professionals can learn new sales skills in their native language while minimising downtime and maximising results. Therefore, sales teams across Asia can all learn the same award-winning sales training methodology.
“We have to be lifelong learners - learning never ends. We all know that things change. So you have to be at the forefront and figuring out what’s next. That attitude of being a learner is what will separate you from everybody else. ” Says Founder and Chief Executive Officer Tom Abbott.
Regional learners benefit from:
- Access to 5 complete sales courses
- Certificates of completions
- Handouts in their native language
- The option of Virtual-Instructor Led Training with SOCO/ Sales Training certified sales experts.
Whilst the world experienced drastic changes during the peak of COVID 19, SOCO/ Sales Training accelerated its plans to expand further into markets across Asia. With everything going digital, they used the opportunity to translate their e-learning courses into Indonesian, Thai, Vietnamese, and Mandarin - all in just a matter of 6 months.
However, they didn’t stop there - going one step further as an Award-Winning sales training company; they now easily train regional teams through foreign language trainers and video conferencing in their innovative Virtual-Instructor Led Training (VILT).
It wasn't all easy, though, SOCO/ credit their ability to survive the initial blow to businesses through generous government support.
Regional Sales Training is available now; for more information, visit www.socoselling.com/asia-training/.
SOCO/ Sales Training is an award-winning sales optimisation company. We help build high-performance B2B and B2C sales teams in organisations with sales teams of one to one thousand (and more). We’ve spent decades working with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking companies across Asia and the world. Our expert-crafted suite of solutions and products are designed to get sales staff trained quickly and efficiently with minimal downtime.
