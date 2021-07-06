Supporting the Missouri River Relief with Gearlab Outdoors x MR340 Limited Edition Akiak Paddle
Donating $100 to Missouri River Relief for each MR340 paddle purchaseTAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commit to Environmental Protection
Gearlab Outdoors is excited to announce their collaboration with the organisers of Missouri River 340, the world’s longest nonstop paddling race and the launch of a special edition Akiak paddle to help raise money for Missouri River Relief. Started in 2006, The Missouri River 340 is held annually and is listed as National Geographic’s Top 100 American Adventures.
By donating $100 USD for every limited edition paddle sold, Gearlab Outdoors and MidWest Paddle Adventure are proud to be able to support Missouri River Relief, a charity which does incredible work engaging communities and individuals to protect and restore the Missouri River through education, community-led clean ups and attention-grabbing race events like the MR340, which attract paddlers from around the globe.
Gearlab Outdoors Classic Akiak Paddle,
Make a splash on the world’s longest nonstop paddling race
This world-famous event, a gruelling endurance race across the State of Missouri, is the perfect place for Gearlab Outdoors’ classic greenland paddles to make a splash. Greenland paddles are born for this kind of event as they are lightweight and ergonomic, favouring efficiency and endurance over brute power. Just the sort of attributes one is going to need to stand a chance of completing this paddler’s marathon. Gearlab paddles are famed for being the pinnace of their craft, propelling the kayaker forward with minimum effort and providing substantial shoulder relief during prolonged use, when compared to their euro-blade cousins.
The special-edition carbon fiber “Akiak” is the perfect tool for the job, providing the paddler with versatile, efficient power in any and all conditions. Akiak means “bravery” in Inuit, which could not be more appropriate for the MR340, the ultimate test of stamina and endurance. Painted a beautiful cool green and emblazoned with the logo of the MR340, the infamous skull and crossed paddles it is sure to attract attention and invite questions whenever it's used.
Gearlab Outdoors has been strongly committed to environmental protection and ecological restoration, playing its part to raise awareness about the importance of marine health and the threats to ocean ecosystems . It has forged strong ties with local paddling associations worldwide and hopes to make more contributions to these important causes in the future.
The Perfect Jobs Missouri River Relief have done
“Missouri River Relief was founded to engage individuals and communities along the Missouri River in the exploration, enjoyment, restoration and care of the river through education, stewardship, and recreation.”
The MR340, Missouri River 340 miles, is billed as the “world’s longest nonstop paddling race”, bringing canoeists, kayakers and SUP paddlers from around the world to run a nonstop 340 mile race course from Kansas City, KS to St. Charles, MO on the Missouri River.
Starting from 2021, Missouri River Relief will host the MR340, and Rivermiles will continue running the race as a contractor.
Grab your piece of paddling history now.
The limited edition MR340 Akiak will be available for purchase only on the Gearlab Outdoors website and through our exclusive local retailer, MidWest Paddle Adventures, who helped facilitate this crossover. Stock will be very limited, so grab your piece of paddling history now.
MidWest Paddle Adventures
Contact: Nathan Martin
midwestpaddleadventures@gmail.com
Bourbon Township, Missouri 65251, USA
https://midwestpaddleadventures.com/collections/gl-x-mr340-akiak/products/gearlab-akiak-mr340-limited-edition
Gearlab Outdoors
https://gearlaboutdoors.com/akiak-mr340-limited-edition
Tiffany Chiu
Gearlab Outdoors
sales@gearlaboutdoors.com