iRXis Launches New Version to Help Veterinary Hospitals Accurately Forecast Purchase Requirements

iRXis Version 1.1 is the latest release of the Veterinary Industry’s first and only dedicated Veterinary Hospital Inventory Management System.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today iRXis launched our next software release, Version 1.1, which builds on the iRXis Veterinary-specific inventory system foundation, and advances our mission to provide Veterinarians and Veterinary Hospitals rigorous control over their inventory and related purchasing process. Highlights of this release includes intelligent forecasting models for predicting future purchase requirements, plus the tools necessary to abandon the legacy MOQ (Minimum Order Quantity) approach. As a result of these improvements, customers now have a path to further reduce the number of orders they place each month with their suppliers.

Historically, regardless of Veterinary Hospital size, the manual tasks needed to maintain accurate inventory records and forecasts have always been inaccurate and error prone. Worse, these tasks take time away from significantly higher-value, high-profit medical services. iRXis is the only software built from the ground-up to resolve these issues for the Veterinary Hospital.

“iRXis v1.1 continues on our path towards streamlining Veterinary inventory management with very compelling inventory forecasting models, thereby making a positive financial impact on the Hospital,” said Scott Carlin, CEO at iRXis. “It is exciting to see the platform progressing to ever higher levels of intelligence, thanks in large part to the feedback from amazing users and the work of amazing developers.”

About iRXis

Released on October, 2020, iRXis is a first-of-a-kind software platform dedicated to helping Veterinarians and Veterinary Hospitals achieve rigorous control over their physical inventory and overcome their inventory’s most frustrating challenges. Developed by Veterinary practice owners and inventory managers, iRXis is taking the chaos out of inventory management and developing innovative ways to make life better for Veterinary staff. For more information, visit our web site at www.iRXis.net

