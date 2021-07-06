St. Albans Barracks / Burglary, Simple Assault, Interference with access to Emergency Services, Unlawful Mischief
CASE#: 21A202428
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 7/03/2021 @ 04:00 am
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1119 Sand Hill Rd
TOWN: Georgia, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary, Simple Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Arron Many
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
VICTIM: Gordon Richard
AGE: 73
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary which occurred at 1119 Sand Hill Rd in Georgia. The investigation lead to the arrest of Arron Many of Highgate for multiple charges including: Burglary, Simple Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, and Unlawful Mischief. There may be additional charges forthcoming. Many was ordered held without bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/6/21 @ 1:00 pm
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION: NWCF
BAIL: Held Without Bail
MUG SHOT: Attached
