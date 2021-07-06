St. Albans Barracks / Burglary, Simple Assault, Interference with access to Emergency Services, Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A202428

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 7/03/2021 @ 04:00 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1119 Sand Hill Rd

TOWN: Georgia, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary, Simple Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Arron Many

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

VICTIM: Gordon Richard

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary which occurred at 1119 Sand Hill Rd in Georgia. The investigation lead to the arrest of Arron Many of Highgate for multiple charges including: Burglary, Simple Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, and Unlawful Mischief. There may be additional charges forthcoming. Many was ordered held without bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/6/21 @ 1:00 pm

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: NWCF

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.