St. Albans Barracks / Burglary, Simple Assault, Interference with access to Emergency Services, Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21A202428                                                          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 7/03/2021 @ 04:00 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1119 Sand Hill Rd  

TOWN: Georgia, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary, Simple Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Arron Many                                                

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

 

VICTIM: Gordon Richard

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary which occurred at 1119 Sand Hill Rd in Georgia. The investigation lead to the arrest of Arron Many of Highgate for multiple charges including: Burglary, Simple Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, and Unlawful Mischief. There may be additional charges forthcoming. Many was ordered held without bail.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/6/21 @ 1:00 pm           

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: NWCF   

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

