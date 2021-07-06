Lombardi Calls On Kinzinger To Switch To Democratic Party

Says Kinzinger No Longer Represents Republican Values and The Values of The Sixteenth District

Adam Kinzinger attacks fellow Republicans more often than the Democrats do” — Jack Lombardi

MANHATTAN, IL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Today, Jack Lombardi, Republican Congressional candidate for Illinois’ 16th Congressional District called on Adam Kinzinger to switch to the Democratic Party in light of his comments that he no longer communicates with the Republican leadership and his expletive response to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy. Lombardi said it is clear from Kinzinger’s actions that he no longer represents the interests of the Sixteenth District nor Republican values. Rather Lombardi said, Kinzinger has gone out of his way to oppose Republicans while supporting Nancy Pelosi and the far left from their impeachment of Donald Trump to their sham January 6th Commission. This is not the Adam Kinzinger that the voters of the Sixteenth District elected. Lombardi said, Kinzinger should drop the charade and just switch to the Democratic Party.

“Adam Kinzinger attacks fellow Republicans more often than the Democrats do,” said Jack Lombardi. “Now Adam Kinzinger wants to use the sham January 6th Commission to yet again slam Donald Trump and fellow Republicans.”

“He finds nothing good to say about any Republican leader, while defending Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” continued Lombardi. “Enough is enough, he should just go ahead and switch parties.”

Lombardi Background

Lombardi’s story is that of an ordinary Chicagoan with exceptional zeal who broke the norm, building a better life with the resources he had at hand. Today, he is a successful businessman with vast experience in leading diverse teams to a common goal of success.

A natural entrepreneur, Lombardi earned his first money at age 8 selling soda on a neighborhood street corner. He started his first business, Lombardi Trucking, by age 22 and has never looked back. Currently, Lombardi owns Chicago's premiere digital marketing company and runs multiple internet companies.

Born and bred on Chicago's southwest side, Lombardi went to nearby St. Laurence High School and later attended Northwestern Business College. He is proud to be the husband of Sharon Lombardi and father of his son Jack III and daughter, Summer.

You can count on Jack to have the backbone to stand up for our shared conservative values:

Strong borders are essential

Lawfulness is an important concept for Jack in every aspect of life. That’s why he strongly opposes illegal immigration.

Life is to be protected

Jack is unapologetically pro-life and believes in protecting children from conception and beyond.

Law and order are to be respected

Jack believes in and supports law enforcement, first responders and the great work they do every day in maintaining peace, safety, health and unity throughout America. He wants them to have the resources and respect they deserve.

Small businesses must survive

Having spent many years helping both small and large businesses with their marketing strategies, Jack understands the unique struggles of smaller businesses in the Chicago area. He strongly supports an economic environment in which those businesses can thrive.

Government has too much power

Jack supports smaller government that reduces federal policy interference in local matters and the functioning of business. He believes excessive government involvement is a roadblock to progress.

Censorship is wrong.

Having achieved business success through the internet, Jack is a supporter of free internet speech and intends to tackle social media censorship of conservatives. He believes social media is a tool that should raise awareness of social injustices faced by all communities and that no one, in the government or private sector, has a right to censor those issues.

