PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former NFL Player with Dutch Sweet Tooth Hits the Stores with Stroopwafel Caramel Cookies

Americans consume over 2 billion cookies each year and one lightweight caramel confection is upending the cookie business. Introducing the Stroopwafel baked in the Netherlands with real Dutch butter and wholesome ingredients from age-old recipes handed down through the generations. The authentic cookie once sold only in the Netherlands is now available at grocers throughout the United States thanks to the Finger Licking Dutch company

The cookie conglomerate founded by former NFL tight end John Bronson and Dutch-born school teacher Femke Veelenturf is certified by the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council (NMSDC), as a Minority Business Enterprise. The multi-national company is dedicated to diversity, inclusion and to satisfying every single sweet tooth. On one of their first dates, Femke introduced John to the Dutch delicacy and after one bite he was hooked. Et voila Finger Licking Dutch was born! Since that fateful date, the Dutch dainty skyrocketed among foodies. Forbes mentioned the cookie as one of the top 8 snacks from around the world calling the cookie “the quickest trip you can take to Europe without a passport.” The caramel sensation is delivered to thousands of households through Snack Magic which hosts Stroopwafels as a premiere snack on its virtual platform. The sweet snack is sold in more than 2500 Coffee & Specialty Retailers. These unique delicacies are a perfect pairing for your afternoon tea or a pick-me-up with your after-dinner coffee. The rounded wafer infused with caramel is just what you need for a midday snack.

This season Finger Licking Dutch unveils its new product configuration including the traditional Delft Blue Holiday Stroopwafel Gift box, 8-Count Stroopwafel Tray and Single Packs. Each cookie is bursting with flavor, but it will not bloat your belly with only 140 calories per crunchy goodness. The caramel cookies are baked the old-fashioned way with no artificial colors, or artificial flavors.

The new configurations are hitting the shelves at Walmart.com, Amazon and HSN this July. The delicious morsels are a featured product on the Home Shopping Network Friday, July 16th. The multi-million-dollar shopping empire is bringing back the tasty treat for the 3rd year in a row. The yummy treats are also sold in TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Home Goods and are a staple during their coveted Christmas in July segments. HSN hosts call these Dutch cookies a sweet obsession that sold out in years past. The crunchy cookie infused with caramel and a sprinkle of cinnamon melts in your mouth. Hosts and consumers alike rave “It’s love at first bite!”

