Section of Route 2031 (Garrett Shortcut Road) Closed Due to Sinkhole in Somerset County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that a section of Route 2031 (Garrett Shortcut Road) in Brothersvalley Township, Somerset County has been closed between 3010 (Mud Pike) and Garrett due to a sinkhole.

A detour has been placed that will follow Route 3010 (Mud Pike) and Route 2047 (Old 219) to Garrett. The roadway will remail closed until the area of depression can be looked further and repairs can be made.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9.

Information about infrastructure in District 9, including completed work and significant project, is available at www.penndot.gov/D9Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction project at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepatmentofTranspotation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101