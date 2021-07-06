OPEN INNOVATION COMPANY SOSA AND BRAZIL’S NATIONAL CONFEDERATION OF INDUSTRY SELECT 6 BRAZILIAN STARTUPS TO TAKE GLOBAL
Through our partnership with CNI, we expect to see substantial growth in leveraging Brazil’s innovation in the U.S. and other respective tech ecosystems.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success of SOSA’s startup programs with the Candian Consulate in New York and The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), SOSA and CNI (Brazil's National Confederation of Industry) are launching a startup program to equip Brazilian startups with the tools needed to gain a foothold in global tech ecosystems and advance their expansion goals.
— Uzi Scheffer. CEO, SOSA
SOSA, the global open innovation company, announces its inaugural startup program with Brazil’s National Confederation of Industry (CNI), with the launch of the first ‘Land to Launch’ program in New York; the first cohort includes startups spearheading innovative technologies in the areas of Smart Cities, Industry 4.0, Cybersecurity, Biotech, and Security and Defense.
Brazil's tech ecosystem is scaling at an unprecedented rate, with the country's startups raising $3.2 billion in funding in the first five months this year, which represents 90% of the funding in all of 2020. In helping forge Latam’s post-COVID recovery landscape, Brazilian companies are seizing this year to promote their innovative solutions and strategically expand global reach in new target markets.
SOSA's partnership with the CNI will allow six innovative Brazilian startups to initially immerse themselves in New York's tech ecosystem, acutely equipping them with the tools needed to expand into the U.S. and additional target markets. The selected companies in this year's program include ALTAVE, Decript, I.Systems, Naiad Drug Design, Stattus4, and Vyro Therapeutics.
The tech companies will participate in a series of professional workshops and mentor sessions designed to help them develop a successful product-market fit, alongside meaningful business growth and investment opportunities.
The startup program will also offer the cohort access to multinational corporations, investors, and tech experts through SOSA’s global network. CNI’s instrumental role in representing the Brazilian industry will allow the participants to bolster their efforts in developing strategic relationships within the country’s respective tech ecosystems.
“This is the first of many cohorts we plan to launch, as we strive to become a strategic door for Brazilian startups driven to build global companies.” says Uzi Scheffer, CEO of SOSA.
“Through our partnership with CNI, we expect to see substantial growth in leveraging Brazil’s innovation in the U.S. and other respective tech ecosystems.”
ABOUT SOSA
SOSA is a global open innovation company that builds strong relationships within the tech ecosystem and even stronger cross-vertical open innovation programs. By identifying advanced technology solutions and innovative models, SOSA works with corporations and public entities to implement solutions that lead to business growth and successful digital transformation. Since opening the doors of SOSA Tel Aviv HQ in 2015, the company has established locations in New York and London to support the global open innovation activities. SOSA’s partners include multinational corporations such as HP, Schneider Electric, SwissRe, RBC, Rafael, Tokio Marine and governmental entities such as the Australian Government, CNI (The National Industry Confederation in Brazil) and the Basque Government.
ABOUT CNI
The National Confederation of Industry (CNI) is the organization that represents Brazilian industry. As the highest body in the employers' union system of industry, it has defended the interests of the domestic industry since its founding in 1938, working in coordination with the executive, legislative and judiciary branches of government as well as with several entities and organizations in Brazil and abroad.
CNI represents 27 federations of industries and 1,250 employer unions, to which almost 700,000 enterprises are affiliated. It directly manages the Social Service of Industry (SESI), the National Services for Industrial Learning (SENAI) and the Euvaldo Lodi Institute (IEL). Together with CNI, these institutions form the Industry System, which also brings together state industry federations and employer unions.
Karinna Moreno
SOSA
+1 714-543-3269
info@sosa.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn