Annex 1 and Its Impact on Cleanrooms: Six Sessions Released at SMi’s Pharmaceutical Cleanroom Conference

SMi Group reports Six sessions on how ready cleanrooms are for the Annex 1 have been revealed ahead of SMi’s 2nd Annual Next Generation Pharmaceutical Cleanroom

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is a critical time for cleanrooms as new regulations in Good Manufacturing Practice enter their final drafts after several months in review. SMi Group are delighted to share information on the conference agenda which will look into how prepared cleanrooms are for the Annex 1 updates are which will take place during the Next Generation Pharmaceutical Cleanroom Conference on 6th and 7th October 2021.Interested parties can register by 30th June 2021 and save £200 at http://www.nextgen-pharmacleanroom.com/PR3 Below are 6 sessions related to the Annex 1 that can heard at the conference on the 6th and 7th October 2021:1. Applying QRM for integrated EM as part of a Contamination Control Strategy and Annex 1: Conor Murray, Principal Consultant, 3dimension Cleanrooms Limited2. Annex 1 – Changes & Implementation Strategy Concerning Environmental Monitoring Program: Benoît Ramond, Head of Microbiology & Sterile Technology, Sanofi3. Application of the new EN 17141 on biocontamination control and of the new GMP Annex 1 draft to viable air monitoring: Sabine Bessieres-Recasens, Field Marketing Manager Biomonitoring Life Sciences, Merck4. Challenges of creating cleanrooms fit for purpose: Patrizia Muscas, Quality Assurance and Sterility Assurance New Line Project Manager, Eli Lilly Italia spA5. Insight into the revised regulation: Annex 1 focused on Barrier Systems like Isolators: Richard Denk, Senior Consultant Aseptic Processing & Containment, SKAN AG6. Applying ISO14644-3:2019 to verify your cleanroom: Stephen Ward, GeneralSecretary, Contamination Control Network Furthermore the conference will explore the latest schools of thought in the cleanroom industry, from operator management and environmental monitoring to breakthroughs in the future of cleanroom design and contamination control strategy.More information on the presentations and speakers are available at http://www.nextgen-pharmacleanroom.com/PR3 The conference is sponsored by Ecolab, Elis Cleanroom, Innerspace and MicrogeneticsFor sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick, Director on +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal, Head of Marketing on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk---END---SMi’s 2nd Annual Next Generation Pharmaceutical CleanroomConference: 6 - 7 October 2021Interactive Workshops: 5 October 2021London, UK (Virtual Attendance Option Available)#SMiCleanroomAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk