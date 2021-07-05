Adhesion Barrier Market Size to Garner USD 928.78 Million By 2025 at 7.32% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Adhesion Barrier Market Insights and Industry Analysis By Product (Synthetic Adhesion Barriers (Hyaluronic Acid, Regenerated Cellulose, Polyethylene Glycol), Natural Adhesion Barriers (Collagen & Protein, Fibrin)), Formulation (Film, Gel, Liquid), Severity (Mild Adhesion, Severe Adhesion), Application (Gynecological Surgeries, General/Abdominal Surgeries, Orthopaedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Neurological Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Reconstructive Surgeries), and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2025

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Adhesion Barrier Market Information by Product, Formulation, Application and Region - Forecast till 2025”, the market is projected to reach USD 928.78 Million By 2025 registering a CAGR of 7.32%

Market Scope:

Adhesion barrier can be described as a medical implant that helps bring down abnormal internal scarring or adhesions post-surgery, by keeping the organs and internal tissues separated while they are healing.

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Top Boosters:

Advances in healthcare infrastructure paired with the soaring number of trauma care centers worldwide should be favorable for the adhesive barrier market. Increased cases of sports-related wounds and injuries also add to the market strength. The Stanford Children’s Health center reveals that close to 40 million children are involved in some sort of sports, while more than 11% out of this face injuries every year. Apart from this, rising incidences of gynecological disorder, neurological disorders, cardiac disorder, and ophthalmic disorder across the globe are also acting in favor of the global industry.

Large-scale healthcare spending combined with the rise in FDA approvals for a variety of adhesion barrier items will further catapult the market position in the coming years. For instance, in May 2021, Palisade Bio Inc., a renowned biopharma firm focused on therapies for chronic and acute gastrointestinal complications, has received the USFDA’s Fast Track Designation for its investigational drug called LB1148. This drug will be a crucial part of oral treatment and can be used for reducing adhesions post pelvic or abdominal surgery.

Market Restraints:

The global market is experiencing restraints in terms of lack of health education and general awareness regarding significance of treatment, especially in underdeveloped countries.

Key Players:

The major firms in the Global Adhesion Barrier Market are:

Johnson & Johnson

Anika Therapeutics

Atrium Medical Corporation (A Part of Getinge Group)

Baxter International

Betatech Medical

FzioMed

Innocoll Holdings

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

MAST Biosurgery

Normedi Nordic

Sanofi

Major companies are focused on widening their geographical reach and launch newer, more advanced solutions via numerous strategies, such as product launches, collaborations, and partnerships.

COVID 19 Analysis

The Covid-19 outbreak has posed a number of challenges to the healthcare industry, burdening it with rapidly number of cases. This has resulted in reduced number of surgeries and in turn, weakened demand for adhesion barriers.

However, halfway into 2021, the number of surgeries has picked up, fostering the sales of a variety of surgery tools and devices such as adhesion barriers. This could mean better growth prospects for the adhesion barrier market compared to the pre-pandemic business scenario.

Market Segmentation

Adhesion barrier industry has been segregated with respect to product, formulation, severity, and application.

The products considered in the market study include synthetic adhesion barriers as well as natural adhesion barriers.

Formulation-wise, the major segments are gel, liquid, and film. Film-based adhesion note considerable demand in view of their impressive handling properties and the higher success rates compared to other adhesion barrier types available in the market.

Severity-based segments are severe adhesion along with mild adhesion.

Adhesion barrier have applications in general/abdominal surgeries, reconstructive surgeries gynecological surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, urological surgeries, neurological surgeries, and more.

Adhesion Barrier Market Regional Status

The Americas is currently heading the global market and should retain its leading position throughout the analysis period, given the strong presence of a massive pool of medical device vendors. The surging number of exhaustive research and development activities and the rise in laparoscopy procedures will also foster the demand for adhesion barriers in the years ahead. Reports confirm that in the United States alone, more than 500,000 laparotomies for small bowel obstruction are conducted every year. Some of the well-known adhesion barrier manufacturers located in the region are Johnson and Johnson, Integra LifeSciences, Baxter International, FzioMed and Anika Therapeutics, to name a few.

Europe is identified as the second most profitable market, thanks to the surging use of innovative products in healthcare and product innovation emerging as a key focus area for majority of the manufacturers. Rapidly soaring cases of neurological disorders, ophthalmic disorder, cardiac disorder, and gynecological disorder also contribute to the business growth. The British Heart Association reveals that at present, around 8.4 million individuals in the UK are suffering from heart and circulatory diseases. As a result, the need for surgical intervention has increased rapidly, fostering the requirement for advanced adhesion barriers in the process.

Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market between 2020 and 2027, primarily owing to the densely populated economies such as China, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Fast-paced growth in gynecological procedures along with the surge in government programs aimed at spread awareness among women about gynecological conditions enhance the market share in the region. besides, the slow emergence of minimally invasive techniques across the region is bound to work in favor of the adhesion barrier market over the ensuing years.

