Rostec to Present COVID-globulin for COVID-19 Treatment at Innoprom
MOSCOW, RUSSIA, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rostec will present over 300 samples of various civilian products for healthcare and other industries at the Innoprom-2021 International Industrial Fair, including the original COVID-globulin medicine used for the treatment of coronavirus infection.
The corporation's unified exposition will showcase several new types of medicine and medical equipment, such as refrigerators for storing and transporting vaccines, thermal imagers, resuscitation equipment and a series of products for treating patients with COVID-19. The latter include the COVID-globulin, the world's first registered medicine based on blood plasma of people who have already undergone coronavirus infection.
COVID-globulin is currently undergoing clinical trials in Moscow clinics. Studies have confirmed its safety, total absence of side effects and its ability to neutralize the virus. The medicine contains antibodies to the virus, and it helps the body to overcome the disease and "teaches" the immune system to quickly create its own antibodies. Clinical trials are scheduled to finish by the end of 2021.
The Yekaterinburg fair will also include Rostec’s new products for the transport industry, construction, geological exploration, energy, environmental monitoring and industrial security.
The exhibition will be attended by the following Rostec subsidiaries: National Immunobiological Company (Nacimbio), Shvabe, Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies (KRET), KRHZ, Tecmash, Uralvagonzavod, VSMPO-AVISMA, KAMAZ, Concern Kalashnikov and UEC.
The Innoprom International Industrial Fair is the main industrial, trade and export platform in Russia. Italy will act as the partner country of the exhibition in 2021. Innoprom-2021 is organized at the Yekaterinburg-Expo International Exhibition Center from 5 to 8 July 2021.
Rosteс State Corporation is one of the largest industrial companies in Russia. It unites more than 800 scientific and industrial organizations in 60 regions of the country. Its key areas of activity are aircraft engineering, radioelectronics, medical technologies, innovative materials, etc. The corporation’s portfolio includes such well-known brands as AvtoVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Shvabe, Kalashnikov, etc. Rostec is active in the implementation of all 12 national projects. The company is a key provider of Smart City technology, it is engaged in the digitalization of public administration, industry and social sectors, and it is developing plans for the development of 5G wireless technologies, an Industrial Internet of Things, big data and blockchain systems. Rostec partners with leading world manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli and Renault. The corporation’s products are delivered to more than 100 countries worldwide. Almost a third of the company's revenue comes from the export of high-tech products.
