State Police Investigate Prince George’s Co. Crash

Maryland State Police News Release

(LANHAM, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing an investigation into a traffic crash that occurred late last night in Prince George’s County.

At 10:30 p.m. last night, troopers from the Forestville and College Park Barracks were dispatched to a traffic crash reported on eastbound Route 50 prior to I-495 in Lanham. Upon arrival, troopers found two vehicles were involved.  Fire and emergency medical services personnel also responded to the scene.  

The preliminary investigation indicates the operator of a silver Audi, identified as Michael Trueheart, 24, was traveling eastbound on Route 50 at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic. He subsequently struck the rear of a blue Toyota RAV4 and lost control, striking the median and overturning.

Both Truehart and his passenger, identified as Icess Fuller, 23, were ejected from the vehicle. Fuller was trapped underneath the vehicle.  Both were transported to University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Largo.

The driver of the Toyota RAV4, identified as Kala Barnes, 42, was uninjured in the crash. The passenger in the Toyota, a ten year old girl, was treated for minor injuries on scene by emergency medical personnel.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to conduct the investigation. The investigation is continuing. 

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications – msp.media@maryland.gov

 

 

