WTIA Korea Sets Foot in Democratic Republic of The Congo to Trade in Minerals with their Subsidiary WTIA DRC & NSN Korea

WTIA Group Korea has setup its presence in Democratic Republic of The Congo with it's local operations in Kinshasa, WTIA DRC

The relationship we share with NSN Korea and Feynman Asset Management will not only help us all grow significantly but also will leverage on each other's technical and financial strengths too.”
— Chairman Keun-Young Kim, WTIA
KINSHASA, KINSHASA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WTIA Group Korea has setup its presence in Democratic Republic of The Congo with it's local operations in Kinshasa registered as WTIA DRC

WTIA based in Seoul has been in and out of DR Congo since 3yrs but finally decided to setup its local operations in Kinshasa and forayed into the market with NSN Korea and Feynman Asset Management to target this rich underground resources market.

The relationship we share with NSN and Feynman Asset Management will not only help us all grow significantly but also will leverage on each other's technical and financial strengths too said Chairman Keun-Young Kim, WTIA

The DRC has substantial untapped gold, cobalt and high-grade copper reserves, but equally significant security risks accentuated by a lack of robust infrastructure. In 2020, mine production of cobalt alone in the DRC totaled approx 100,000 metric tons, accounting for 70 percent of global production. The DRC was the third-largest producer of industrial diamonds in 2019, contributing about 21 percent of global production.

The country boasts some of the highest quality copper reserves globally, with some of the mines estimated to contain grades above 3 percent, significantly higher than the global average of 0.6 - 0.8 percent. International mining companies attracted by high-grade and low-cost mines are increasingly attracted to the DRC’s copper wealth situated on the copper belt in the southern part of the country. In 2019, the DRC produced 1.43 million tons of copper, up 19 percent over 2018. With operating costs that are lower than traditional gold-producing countries like South Africa, DRC’s gold mining sector is also witnessing renewed interest from mining companies.

Leading Sub-Sectors

Cobalt Ore Mining & Trading
Copper Ore and Nickel Ore Mining & Trading
Gold Ore Mining & Trading
Mining Equipment Leasing and Financing
Power Generation & Transmission
Other Related Opportunities

With total mineral wealth estimated in the tens of trillions of dollars, the DRC offers opportunities for firms with a high tolerance for risk and familiarity operating in complex or fragile environments. Despite ongoing low-intensity conflict in the east of the country, the potential for political instability, and unstable commodity prices, mine operators continue to invest in their operations in anticipation of improved market conditions and to maintain operational footholds in this lucrative environment.

WTIA Candid in Kinshasa on Bonjour50 - Tele50TV

About

The World Token Issuing Alliance (WTIA) is the advisory and capital market solution of some of the biggest real-world blockchain projects in the world. Projects include sovereign-level assetization programs, utility-token driven business models for listed companies, tokenized infrastructure securities, high technology applications and much more. Governments and large corporations seeking a new paradigm in management, asset utilization, business development and stakeholders engagement have joined the WTIA.

http://www.wtia.io

