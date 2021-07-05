Chinese language astronauts perform nation’s first spacewalk exterior its house station

The spacewalk is only the second by Chinese astronauts since the Shenzhou 7 manned mission of 2008, which was conducted outside a spacecraft, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

China launched three astronauts — Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo — into space in June. On Sunday morning, two of them left the core module of the space station, called Tiangong or Heavenly Palace, the CMSA said.

During the spacewalk, they tested new-generation spacesuits, installed equipment, elevated a panoramic camera and tested the station’s robotic arm.

The agency added that there will be another spacewalk during the astronauts’ orbital flight, which, at three months, will be China’s longest crewed mission. The country’s scientists successfully landed exploratory rovers on the moon in December and on Mars in May.

As part of its plans to have a fully crewed space station by December 2022, China launched the first core module, known as Tianhe or Harmony of the Heavens, on April…

