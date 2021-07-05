Global Egg Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Egg Market 2021-2030

Egg Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Egg Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Egg Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global egg market is expected to grow from $213 billion in 2020 to $227 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $297 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. Technological advances is expected to drive the egg market during the forecast period.

Request For A Sample For The Global Egg Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1991&type=smp

The eggs market consists of the sale of raw eggs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce raw eggs, including poultry farms and other entities which breed, and/or hatch, and/or raise hens and other birds. Market size in this market is valued at farm gate prices. The egg market includes eggs from hens, ducks, geese, quails and other birds. This market excludes sales of bird meat and processed eggs. This market also excludes the proceeds from the captive (internal) consumption of the eggs for further processing.

Trends In The Global Egg Market

Immune modulators are being increasingly used in animal production as they enable producers to move towards antibiotic-free animal agriculture. Immune modulators are a class of drugs that activate or boost an animal’s immune system to better control the development of diseases in animal and its transmission to humans. Companies involved in this industry often use antibiotics for growth promotion and therapeutic reasons. However, due to the pressure from consumer groups and rights activists, these companies are turning towards these modulators which protect consumers’ health. According to a report by Pew Charitable Trusts, “Immune modulators are effective against a broad range of pathogens as they energize the immunity system in a way that is less dependent on the pathogen causing infection.” Further, a broad range of antibiotics alternatives have been developed for various implementations. In chickens, egg-yolk antibodies used in immune modulators have remarkably reduce the risk of necrotic enteritis. The efficacy of same antibodies in swine enables prevention of diarrhea caused by variety of pathogens. In the USA, an immune modulator was developed to prevent udder infections in dairy cows after birth and recently received an approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Global Egg Market Segments:

The global egg market is further segmented based on type, application, product, distribution channel and geography.

By Type: Hen, Other Birds

By Application: Food & Beverage, Bakery, Snacks, Meat, Others

By Product: Shell Eggs, Specialty Eggs

By Distribution Channel: B2B, B2C

By Geography: The global egg market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global egg market, accounting for 64% of the market in 2020.

Read More On The Report For The Global Egg Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/egg-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Egg Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides egg global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global egg market, egg global market share, egg global market players, egg global market segments and geographies, egg global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The egg global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Egg Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Egg Market Organizations Covered: Cal-Maine Foods, Proteína Animal S.A. DE C.V., Rose Acre Farms, Charoen Pokphand Group, ISE Foods Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Egg Global Market Report 2021:

Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fishing-hunting-and-trapping-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Plant-Based-Meat Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plant-based-meat-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Organic Meat Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-meat-products-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/