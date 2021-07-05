Water And Sewage Industry Trends Involve Technologies To Treat Micropollutants

Water And Sewage Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conventional wastewater treatment plants are using advanced technologies to treat micro pollutants. Micro-pollutants are contaminants originating from pharmaceutical residues, household chemicals, personal care products and pesticides. Technologies such as moving bed biofilm reactors (MBBR), ozone-based advanced oxidation, adsorption and powdered activated carbon (PAC) are being used to remove micro-pollutants from wastewater. There has been a growing focus on removing micro-pollutants from wastewater streams in European countries such as Germany and Switzerland. In Germany, advanced technologies such as GE’s membrane bioreactor and powdered activated carbon technology are proving to be a cost-effective way of removing micro-pollutants from wastewater. For Instance, some of the major companies using advanced technologies to treat micro-pollutants include Suez Group, Arvia, and Novartis.

Major companies in the wastewater and sewage industry include SUEZ SA, SABESP, Nalco Champion, American Water Works, United Utilities.

The global water and sewage market is expected to grow from $501.78 billion in 2020 to $529.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $711.11 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global water and sewage market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2020. North America is the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global market. Africa is the smallest region in the global water and sewage market.

TBRC’s global water and sewage market report is segmented by type into water supply & irrigation systems, sewage treatment facilities, steam & air-conditioning supply, by end-user into residential, commercial, industrial, and by type of operator into public operator, private operator.

Water And Sewage Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides water and sewage market overview, forecast water and sewage market size and growth for the whole market, water and sewage market segments, and geographies, water and sewage market trends, water and sewage market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

