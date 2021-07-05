Royalton Barracks / DUI #4, Criminal DLS, Conditions of Release Violation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B202133
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 7/4/21, 2241 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fay Brook Rd., Sharon
VIOLATION: DUI #4, Criminal DLS, Conditions of Release Violation
ACCUSED: Dale Durkee
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/4/21 at approximately 2240 hours, Troopers were investigating an abandoned vehicle in the middle of the road when another vehicle was traveling towards the scene and stopped. The vehicle then tried to turn around and rolled into the ditch. The vehicle then spun its tires and eventually made it out of the ditch. Troopers caught up to the vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop. It was determined the operator, Dale Durkee was under the influence of intoxicants. Durkee was taken into custody and was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Durkee was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor County Criminal Division to answer to the charges of DUI, Criminal DLS and Conditions of Release Violation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/20/21, 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Included