Royalton Barracks / DUI #4, Criminal DLS, Conditions of Release Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B202133

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 7/4/21, 2241 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fay Brook Rd., Sharon

VIOLATION: DUI #4, Criminal DLS, Conditions of Release Violation

ACCUSED: Dale Durkee

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/4/21 at approximately 2240 hours, Troopers were investigating an abandoned vehicle in the middle of the road when another vehicle was traveling towards the scene and stopped. The vehicle then tried to turn around and rolled into the ditch. The vehicle then spun its tires and eventually made it out of the ditch. Troopers caught up to the vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop. It was determined the operator, Dale Durkee was under the influence of intoxicants. Durkee was taken into custody and was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Durkee was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor County Criminal Division to answer to the charges of DUI, Criminal DLS and Conditions of Release Violation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/20/21, 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Included