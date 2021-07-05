St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault, Offense Committed within presence of a child

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A403137

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Domonique Figueroa

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 7/4/21 @ 2054hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Peacham

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Offense committed within the presence of a child

ACCUSED: Robert Cochran

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peacham, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/04/2021 Troopers received a report of a family fight. An investigation indicated Robert Cochran had committed the offense of domestic assault when he caused bodily injury to a household member and committed the offense in the presence of a child. Cochran was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks where he was later released on conditions of release to appear in court at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/6/21 at 1230hrs

COURT: Caledonia Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image unavailable

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.