St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault, Offense Committed within presence of a child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A403137

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Domonique Figueroa                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 7/4/21 @ 2054hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Peacham 

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Offense committed within the presence of a child

 

 

ACCUSED: Robert Cochran                                               

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peacham, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/04/2021 Troopers received a report of a family fight. An investigation indicated Robert Cochran had committed the offense of domestic assault when he caused bodily injury to a household member and committed the offense in the presence of a child. Cochran was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks where he was later released on conditions of release to appear in court at a later date and time.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/6/21 at 1230hrs           

COURT: Caledonia Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image unavailable

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

