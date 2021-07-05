St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault, Offense Committed within presence of a child
CASE#: 21A403137
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Domonique Figueroa
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7/4/21 @ 2054hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Peacham
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Offense committed within the presence of a child
ACCUSED: Robert Cochran
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peacham, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/04/2021 Troopers received a report of a family fight. An investigation indicated Robert Cochran had committed the offense of domestic assault when he caused bodily injury to a household member and committed the offense in the presence of a child. Cochran was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks where he was later released on conditions of release to appear in court at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/6/21 at 1230hrs
COURT: Caledonia Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Image unavailable
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.