Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 53 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,765 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa (4 July 2021)

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases reported in South Africa is 2 062 896 with 16 585 new cases reported today. The number of new deaths reported is 333  and total number of deaths is 61 840. The number of recoveries is 1 808 082 with a recovery rate of 87.6%.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.

You just read:

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa (4 July 2021)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.