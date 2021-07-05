Swiss Club, Singapore - Celebrating 150 Years
On the 29th of June, 2021, Swiss Club is celebrating 150 years in Singapore.SINGAPORE, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 29 June 2021 150 years ago, today’s Swiss Club was founded as Swiss Rifle Shooting Club of Singapore. It is with pride and pleasure that the Club celebrates this milestone of its long history in Singapore.
Founded in 1871, the Swiss Club is one the oldest and most historic clubs in Singapore. It all started out with a group of friends gathering with their rifles for shooting practice on the weekend in the forest at Balestier Road. Almost 30 years later, the Club moved to the peak of Bukit Tinggi, providing a home away from home for the Swiss community.
Surrounded by jungle with century-old trees, the Club is a unique oasis in a big city, where kids can roam freely and enjoy nature. Despite the land scarcity in Singapore, the Club is determined to continue to preserve this natural environment and ambiance for generations to come.
“Given the name Swiss Club, most people erroneously assume that the Swiss Club is only catering to the Swiss” says Rolf Gerber, President of the Swiss Club: “Nothing is further from the truth. Everyone, regardless of nationality, is welcome to be part of the Swiss Club family.” The Swiss Club community is very diverse, with members representing more than 40 different nationalities.
The historic Clubhouse, built in 1927, has just undergone a much-needed facelift. The exterior facade has, however, remained untouched to preserve its colonial splendor.
The Swiss Club welcomes everyone to celebrate this historic moment of 150 years in Singapore by booking a Club tour at www.swissclub.org.sg/club-tour and to see what the Club has to offer.
