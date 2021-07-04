Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1800 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in the 1800 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

At approximately 3:03 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect then snatched the victim’s property and fled the scene.

On Saturday, July 3, 2021, 46 year-old Kenneth Sanders, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

