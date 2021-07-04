Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault (3X)/ Offense Committed in the Presence of a Minor (3X)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A403106

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fecher

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/03/2021 @ 1948 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Beanville Rd, W. Fairlee

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault (3X,) Offense Committed in the Presence of a Minor (3X)

 

ACCUSED: Savannah Lovely                                             

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W. Fairlee, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/03/2021, at approximately 1948 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Beanville Rd, in the town of W. Fairlee, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the victims. Further investigation revealed that Savannah Lovely had assaulted three members of the household in front of a minor. Lovely was subsequently arrested for three counts of Domestic Assault and three counts of Offense Committed in the Presence of a Minor and processed at the Vermont State Police Bradford Outpost. Lovely was later lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex on court ordered bail and conditions, with a citation to appear in Court on 07/06/2021 to answer for the offense.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2021 at 1230 hours            

COURT: Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Image not available

 

