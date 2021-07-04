St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault (3X)/ Offense Committed in the Presence of a Minor (3X)
CASE#: 21A403106
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fecher
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/03/2021 @ 1948 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Beanville Rd, W. Fairlee
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault (3X,) Offense Committed in the Presence of a Minor (3X)
ACCUSED: Savannah Lovely
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W. Fairlee, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/03/2021, at approximately 1948 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Beanville Rd, in the town of W. Fairlee, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the victims. Further investigation revealed that Savannah Lovely had assaulted three members of the household in front of a minor. Lovely was subsequently arrested for three counts of Domestic Assault and three counts of Offense Committed in the Presence of a Minor and processed at the Vermont State Police Bradford Outpost. Lovely was later lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex on court ordered bail and conditions, with a citation to appear in Court on 07/06/2021 to answer for the offense.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2021 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Image not available