Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of 4th Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, July 2, 2021, in the 1400 block of 4th Street, Southwest.

At approximately 10:15 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the victim was assaulted. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.