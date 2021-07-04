Coverking Celebrates 4th of July with Unprecedented Free Shipping Promotion

The promotion is available within the 48 continental states and applies to its dash covers, seat covers, car covers, and sunshields.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coverking is pleased to announce the launch of its unprecedented free shipping promotion to celebrate the upcoming 4th of July holiday.Coverking is a private manufacturer, wholesaler, and direct-to-consumer retailer of custom seat covers and custom vehicle covers. It is headquartered in Anaheim, California, United States, with operations across the world.Recently, Coverking launched its most anticipated promotion of the year to celebrate the 4th of July – free shipping within the 48 continental states on all of its dash covers, seat covers, car covers, and sunshields from July 2nd until July 9th, 2021. The promotion aims to help Americans save their hard-earned cash and enjoy the superior quality covers the company is known for.“We are very pleased to be able to offer such an incredible deal to our American customers on this 4th of July holiday,” states founder of Coverking, Narendra Gupta. “At Coverking, we know how difficult the past 20 months have been for our nation’s residents, and we want to do our part to help them celebrate the return to normalcy and stretch their hard-earned cash a little bit further.”Coverking is best known for offering a vast range of vehicle covers, including RVs and powersports, custom dash covers, universal and custom molded seat covers, and custom fit sunshields.The company’s free shipping promotion runs from July 2nd until July 9th, 2021.For more information about Coverking, or to place an order, please visit www.coverking.com About CoverkingSince its inception in 1986, Coverking has been a preferred supplier to auto producers around the world such as GM, Ford, Chrysler, Mercedes, BMW, Honda, Toyota Racing, Nissan, Kia, Subaru and others. Coverking has also expanded to manufacturing non-automotive products under different brands - Apsara Style, Lumbini Graphics, Tarra Home and several others.