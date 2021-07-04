Eco Allies Signs MOU with Cryptocurrency Hempcoin THC for Developing a Blockchain Carbon and Methane Credits Exchange
EINPresswire.com/ -- Stereo Vision Entertainment, Inc. (OTC:SVSN) announces its majority-owned subsidiary the Nevada ESG Benefit company Eco Allies Inc.("EA") signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the creator of one of the first blockchains and cryptocurrencies, HempCoin Hodlings, LLC. The non-binding MOU is for developing and building a blockchain carbon offset credits trading exchange. Funding for an offset credits trading exchange platform is allocated in Eco Allies' $20m Reg A+ offering. As are a variety of other renewable and sustainable projects. EAs $20mil Reg A+ was qualified by the SEC on 6/28 allowing EA to begin immediate public sales of EA shares.
This platform would be designed for mobile application and offer the worldwide capability to buy and sell carbon and methane credits and make transactions through the blockchain, stated Hempcoin Hodlings CEO Tim Renzetti.
We are very fortunate to have blockchain pioneer Tim Renzetti and his company, HempCoin Hodlings, LLC, to explore adding this blockchain platform to Eco Allies operations. EA intends to generate carbon and methane offset credits from the Climate Cure Capital-Eco Allies climate change mitigation projects (Climate Cure Capital is a wholly-owned Stereo Vision subsidiary). Including the deployment of EAs proprietary SuperGreenTrees (SGTs) for pollution remediation projects, and manufacturing biochar. Biochar made from SGTs at Eco Allies planned biochar plant will produce the worlds premier biochar. A global offset credits trading exchange could significantly advance Eco Allies business by helping to generate funds to broaden our climate change mitigation efforts, said Stereo Vision's CEO & Eco Allies' Founder Jack Honour.
HempCoin Hodlings, LLCs HempCoin THC (hempcoin.org) was among the first 30 cryptocurrencies created and is a highly focused digital currency built for the agriculture, farming, and hemp Industry. Its use includes the entire agriculture and farming trade business. HempCoin was the original cryptocurrency intended for use in agriculture, a trillion-dollar worldwide business.
StereoVision Entertainment Inc. http://stereovision.com is a Nevada publicly-traded company (OTC:SVSN) utilizing its award-winning team of industry professionals in the areas of (1) climate change mitigation through its wholly-owned subsidiary Climate Cure Capital Corporation http://climatecurecapital.com/ and its for-profit majority-owned Nevada ESG Benefit corporation Eco Allies Inc http://ecoallies.biz, (2) creating and producing multi-media content with its wholly-owned 9-time Emmy-Award-winning production company REZN8. http://rezn8.com.
Safe Harbor Statement: Except for historical information certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and those statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance such statements will prove accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions these forward-looking statements are qualified by other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any statements in this release.
