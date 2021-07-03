Safe-O-Kid launches ‘Covid Awareness Campaign’ to prepare parents and kids for the speculated Covid 3rd wave

GURUGRAM, INDIA, July 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India’s largest organization focused on 100% safety of children till the age group of 12 years, has launched ‘Covid Awareness Campaign’ to educate parents, kids, and caregivers about immunity building and prevention of infection in children ahead of the predicted Covid 3rd wave in India.

Under this awareness campaign, Safe-O-Kid roped in and interviewed an array of experts in the field of Nutrition, Ayurveda, Pediatrics, Homeopathy, Child Psychology, Yoga, and Physical Training, who gave their valuable advice which can help children and their parents sail through this possible third wave.

The interview series includes expert advice from these experts who dissected the concern of parents amid this pandemic and provided comprehensive information about maintaining the health of children. The awareness videos are a one-stop video guide for parents to learn the preventive measures for children in the age group of 0-12 years. They also help understand how to overcome mental health issues in kids during home quarantine, how obesity and malnutrition in kids can be controlled, and how these conditions can worsen a Covid infection. You will also learn how to maintain nutrition levels in kids and boost their immunity along with which medical conditions should be kept in mind before following any expert advice.

Launching this campaign Tarun Kumar Bansal, Director, Safe-O-Kid, said that, “The campaign is launched to address the growing concern of parents ahead of the 3rd wave which is predicted to hit India in September/October. In these discerning times, children’s health and mental well-being are of utmost importance and there is a dire need to spread awareness about the possible precautions that parents should follow to protect their children. I recommend more and more parents to watch this video series, take note from the experts’ advice and implement as much as they can to ensure the safety and health of their children.”

Safe-O-Kid is also partnering with various communities to steer away from the occurrence of the third wave through these informative videos which can be assessed here - https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLuCNa8THEBy1EBTzWb7GxGbHShsjGNKhm

About Safe-O-Kid:

Safe-O-Kid is a baby safety products brand that offers a range of baby-proofing and baby care products. A highly innovative and quality-driven brand, it is always taking steps to make sure that children across India remain safe whether at home or outside. Working tirelessly through the pandemic, the baby safety brand has managed to touch the lives of numerous parents through its unmatched service and top-notch products. Know more about the brand here: https://safeokid.com/