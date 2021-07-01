Hearsay expert testimony not enough to prove predicate offenses for gang enhancements

In People v. Valencia, the Supreme Court today holds that prior offenses that are prerequisites to imposing certain sentence enhancements for gang activities “must be proven by independently admissible evidence.”
