Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,916 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Supreme Court axes California law on disclosing charitable contributors

California violates the constitutional rights of thousands of charitable groups and their contributors by requiring the organizations to provide state anti-fraud regulators with the names of their major donors, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

You just read:

U.S. Supreme Court axes California law on disclosing charitable contributors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.