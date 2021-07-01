California violates the constitutional rights of thousands of charitable groups and their contributors by requiring the organizations to provide state anti-fraud regulators with the names of their major donors, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday.
You just read:
U.S. Supreme Court axes California law on disclosing charitable contributors
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.