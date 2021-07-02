» News » 2021 » Annie and Abel Van Meter State Park hosts public i...

Annie and Abel Van Meter State Park hosts public information meeting July 17

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 2, 2021 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Annie and Abel Van Meter State Park on Saturday, July 17. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Missouri’s American Indian Cultural Center. The Missouri State Parks Bicentennial Quilt will be on display for viewing. Participants are welcome to join park staff in the campground after the meeting at 8 p.m. for the weekly campground program.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the site and its operations. Representatives from the site will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Annie and Abel Van Meter State Park is located 12 miles north of Marshall on Highway 122. For more information about the meeting, call the park at 660-886-7537.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###