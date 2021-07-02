CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis: Floridians Must Prepare Now for Hurricane Elsa

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Hurricane Elsa is predicted to threaten Florida early next week, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis urges Floridians to prepare immediately. For hurricane-related resources and information, visit CFO Patronis’ PrepareFL.com website that serves as a one-stop-shop for disaster preparedness information and tips to help Floridians ensure they are prepared. CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said, "We are closely monitoring Elsa as it just strengthened into a hurricane this morning. I’m urging all Floridians to monitor weather reports and prepare now. This storm has the potential to impact portions of the Florida Peninsula early next week, bringing storm surge, wind and rainfall. As we’ve seen in the past, storms can change course and strengthen quickly, leaving little to no time to prepare so now is the time to ensure your disaster plan is in place. Floridians must monitor the latest weather reports and visit PrepareFL.com now for important disaster preparedness resources to ensure you can recover quickly. Don’t wait until landfall is imminent, it may be too late.” Disaster Preparedness Tips • Conduct a home inventory. Compile a video home inventory by using your smartphone to walk through your home and narrate what is being recorded including value or replacement costs. Email it to yourself for easy retrieval later.

• Gather important financial documents. Collect all insurance, financial and other important financial documentation. In the frantic hours before a storm, it is easy to forget that the loss of important papers and documents can make recovering from a disaster more difficult. Take time now to gather your important insurance and financial documents and put them in a plastic bag or waterproof safety box for safe keeping.

• Understand the flood claims process. After the storm, it is important to know the flood claims process and report the loss to your insurance agent or your insurance company as soon as possible.