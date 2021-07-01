TBI Agents Investigating Kingsport Officer-Involved Shooting

UPDATED 7/1/21 at 2:30 p.m. (ET) – The individual who sustained injuries in this incident has passed away. She is identified as Lisa Short (DOB 9/4/66).

At the request of 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the shooting of a woman during an interaction with officers from the Kingsport Police Department Thursday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m., Kingsport officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Stone Drive on a report of a woman with a gun at the West Side Inn. Upon arrival, officers encountered the woman who was armed with a weapon. The situation escalated when the woman reportedly refused to drop the weapon, resulting in an officer firing shots, striking her. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No officers were injured during the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.